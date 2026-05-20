Reads is my monthly-ish post to all my readers, and it’s supposed to help you find the books worth paying attention to. [With this series, I hope to A/ keep you informed. B/ hope it saves you time as monthly publishing is overwhelming.] It also means I get to go to my favourite bookstores each month. Win-win ☺️



Browsing through the bookstore shelves reflects how I feel, subconsciously, I am drawn to the books which might help with the worry I’ve been thinking about and overthinking for weeks. The worry that took away my peaceful sleep, the worry that makes me dread Mondays. This is not a revelation, I appreciate it’s natural to search for books that directly speak to whatever you’re going through.

I’ve been turning to books for the answer as long as I can remember. It was the same on the most recent trip. Take a look and guess at what might be going on for me.

Drained: Reduce Your Mental Load to Do Less and Be More by Leah Ruppanner

This is a book about mental load. Not the mental load you might first think of, such as usual chores and other day-to-day mundane stuff. Sociologist Leah Ruppanner believes that women experience much deeper mental load — “a complex form of emotional labour that is invisible, boundaryless and enduring.” In the Drained, she shares eight distinct types of mental load and what makes them typically heavy for women. Even though The Drained is a sizeable book in print with 300 pages, to read it took me only one evening. It’s centred around one tool — The Mental Load Audit.

Why it matters: Perhaps coming into spring carries the heaviness of the winter months, combined with the pressure of spring cleaning and starting over, which, I think, fairly leaves many of us ‘drained’.

Read if you: are a mother, it’s centred and directed, and written for mothers.

The Ruppanner writes in the first chapter:

This is a book about unpaid labour, fulfilment and how we can make space in our lives to create more meaning, love and joy.

They come as words of consolation, offering an invisible hug and comfort by reading them. The section that stood out to me is this, though:

I let them into the mess. If people can’t see my value beyond the mess, then they aren’t my people.

The Walking Cure: A healthier, happier life – one step at a time by Annabel Streets

This book celebrates the joy of walking, which makes it an ideal book choice for me. I walk most days, before and after work, at weekends, long walks, short walks, alone walks, and walks as catch up with friends. If I am not working or reading, I am walking. It clears my head, and this book is a celebration of one of my most favourite ways of spending time, plus it is healthy and a form of exercise.

Why it matters: Walking is a form of exercise and it can heal, energise, restore, inspire and offer a much-needed peace of mind.

Read if you: feel drained, stuck in overthinking mode and in need of short or long time out.

Annabel Streets writes:

When my life was overwhelmingly busy and my mind frazzled from too many decisions and too much responsibility, longed for the uncluttered space of deserts or plains. When things came tumbling down in a deluge of confusion, I needed the airy perspective bestowed by mountains. When I lost confidence, yearned for the steadfastness of a river. When I felt unmoored by sadness, I wanted the reassuring clasp of trees and woodland. When I felt mired in self-pity, I needed the gratitude prompted by headstones in a cemetery. And when I was bored and restless, only the exuberance of a city would suffice.

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Or even when you have no interest whatsoever in picking any of these books up — tell me why. I want to know.

You Have Always Been Enough by Soulla Demetriou

This book will help you (and me) unpack the limiting beliefs, set boundaries without guilt and regulate the nervous system, practise kindness toward yourself in difficult moments. Well, at least that is the promise. I am often hesitant and distrustful when it comes to self-development books, but I also believe that it’s madness not to work on yourself and expect different outcomes. So I leave you with that.

Why it matters: The book attempts to answer a crucial question: When we work so hard, why don’t we still feel like we’re enough? Soulla Demetriou believes that the problem is not who you are, but the wounds you have been carrying without even knowing it.

Read if you: look for science-backed tools for healing the old wounds and leaning towards self-compassion, or feel ridden by guilt most days.

The author writes:

It’s too much to ask of a human. There was just such an accumulation of challenging experiences, and I couldn’t just believe my way out of it.

What’s Going Right: A Powerful New Method for Optimising Your Mental Health by Dr Paul Conti

In a world where so much is going wrong, the author asks, what is going right? Good point, I thought, and that’s what drew me to this book.

Why it matters: Personally, when I am feeling down (especially on the drive to work), I tend to force myself to name out or list out two or three things in my life I am happy about or grateful for. I get a sense that’s what this book is about.

Read if you: most things in your life right now are going wrong and need to flip it or think your way into the opposite perspective.

Dr. Paul Conti explains:

We can look at ourselves with curiosity and compassion… what we will find is the reason behind what is driving that ( undesirable behaviour ). Is it anger, frustration, guilt, or blame? Where is that coming from in me? Is that a desire? I thought a drink would do that for me; I did not intend for it to be five. We can look at that and say we don’t have to be afraid of that. We can look at ourselves with curiosity and compassion, and what do we find? We find routes to answers, to change.

Unspeakable: Stories of Survival and Transformation After Trauma by Gwen Adshead

This book is about survival. It helps to explore resilience and healing through language and silence. Both can dramatically affect the quality of our recovery after a disaster.

Why it matters: Life has its way of dishing out the hard and dirty, and it can be pushed aside for years, but the dirt eventually surfaces. All on our own time, there comes a time when it’s better to face the difficulties in our lives head-on.

Read if you: have been through some type of trauma or are dealing with bereavement.

The author writes:

While there is no manual for how to live after trauma, language — and the capacity to think new thoughts about oneself — is a vital part of recovery.

I found an especially interesting book review of Unspeakable here on Substack: Book Review: ‘Unspeakable’ by Gwen Adshead and Eileen Horne

Reparenting the Inner Child by Dr Nicole LePera

The book explains how we can improve our emotional maturity and regulation to respond calmly instead of reacting, and to question the stories we’ve long believed about who we have to be. Most of the time, I am wary of inner child work and the whole personal development genre, but to be transparent with you, I am sharing this book as it did capture my attention whilst browsing the bookshop. There is something I am dealing with under the surface.

Why it matters: Strictly selfishly, after the burnout, I have near-zero regulation on how to respond appropriately, not to think calmly. These days it’s more about seeing red and reacting, than regretting the reaction. I don’t know if this book is an answer for me, but what the heck, it’s worth trying anything at this point.

Read if you: have an unfinished business with your younger self, that is if you are willing to step back into the past.

The author writes:

While we can’t rewrite the past, we can change the way we meet the needs of our inner child—the part of us that still holds our early emotional wounds and unmet longings. This process is called reparenting: the practice of giving yourself the nurturance, boundaries, and care you may not have received growing up.

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Or even when you have no interest whatsoever in picking this book up — tell me why.

When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows by Steven Pinker

Pinker explores the paradoxes of human behaviour and why we often result in pretending we don’t see the big elephant in the room.

Why it matters: it delves into financial bubbles and crashes, revolutions, social media shaming and cancel culture—all relevant to us.

Read if you: enjoy reading about current events, social psychology and cultural shifts.

The author writes:

My goal is to explain the obscure but momentous research on common knowledge, together with some ideas of my own, and show how the concept illuminates many enigmas of our public affairs and personal lives.

How To Disagree Better by Dr Julia Minson

The book, apparently, reveals the secret to a life of less drama and more impact. If you are, as I am, spending most of your days in a corporate job, you are not lacking drama. The work politics are what make me want to get the van and go on the trip around Europe rather than spend another week in a place where everyone is propagandising, strategising, and marketing themselves, yet no one is a politician or marketer.

Why it matters: disagreements won’t ever get old, they are unfortunate part of our daily experience.

Read if you: still part of the general public with the standard corporate job.

The author writes:

Even just thinking about our disagreements takes a psychological toll. Should I have said it? Should I say it tonight? Should I say it differently? Should I never say it again?

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Or even when you have no interest whatsoever in picking this book up — tell me why.

Murder In Paris ‘68: A true story of death and glamour by Edward Chisholm

The dead body turns up on the outskirts of Paris in the mid-1960s. Alain Delon lives on the edge in the glamorous, casinos and nightclubs buzzing, gangsters and corrupt politicians overpowered, Paris.

Why it matters: thriller-like stories provide escapism from daily life.

Read if you: are a fan of Patrick Radden Keefe, David Grann and Philippe Sands’ writing

Chisholm starts with:

This is a true story. The events you are about to read are extraordinary. At times, they may seem too cinematic or too perfectly plotted to be real, but they are.

Raise Your Soul: A Personal History of Resistance by Yanis Varoufakis

An intimate portrait of three generations caught up in the whirlwind of history from Nazi occupation, communist resistance, civil war, to the current economic crisis.

Why it matters: because there is a lot to learn from and about recent history.

Read if you: history especially around the Second World War.

The author writes:

It was then that I turned to the five women who had shaped me, whose incredible stories I carried like a secret flame. I would write them down, I decided, not to escape the darkness but to confront it, to let their strengths, their love, lift me as my mother used to.

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Or even when you have no interest whatsoever in picking this book up — tell me why.

Famesick by Lena Dunham

To be honest, I have no idea who Lena Dunham is — just that she writes Good Thing Going. I also have no idea what the TV series Girls is about. But this memoir kept popping up in the Substack feed as many decided to pick this memoir up, and I personally am inclined to pick up any memoir, too, especially knowing that others did, too. Call it FOMO or just being too damn curious about other people’s lives.

Why it matters: because memoirs are glimpses into lives we won’t live. They are teachable and often more valuable in the school of life than whole school systems we had to endure in our youth.

Read if you: just can’t stay away from memoirs

The author writes:

This was, looking back, a very innocent time. Yes, there was drama—what are your early twenties if not a chance to burn every bridge and then build it back again, to his things like “Have a nice life, bitch”…

Notes to John by Joan Didion

Record of the weekly sessions with a psychiatrist whilst Joan is dealing with the alcoholism of her daughter, Quintana, addressed to her husband, John. Some reviews called it ‘uncomfortable’ to read.

Why it matters: Writing was the way Didion dealt with life. It can be the same for us.

Read if you: memoirs and work of Joan Didion.

The author writes:

Was it going to be productive or counterproductive to bring this up after so many days?

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Or even when you have no interest whatsoever in picking either of the two memoirs, tell me why.

Tsundoku: The Japanese Art of Collecting Books by Taiki Raito Pym

In Japan, they have a term that describes the growing stacks of unread books — tsundoku. Some might find your stack of books to be clutter, to you, it is the most meaningful way of living, surrounded by a stack of books, those you highlighted and reread multiple times, and others still waiting on your TBR list.

Why it matters: because you cherish the books. This book is also a reminder that we don’t necessarily have to read all the books we surround ourselves with.

Read if you: Enjoy deeply reported books about power, culture, or science.

The author writes:

In 2010, there were no fewer than 129864880 unique books in the world. Given that more than two million new books are released every year. Which means that even with a life dedicated exclusively to reading, there would still be a mammoth of 159945212 books you would have to miss out on.

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Or even when you have no interest whatsoever in picking this book up — tell me why. I want to know.

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IN OTHER NEWS

Most of these books will appear in weekly posts in upcoming months, but first, the book I am currently reading — Girls — which is by far my favourite book of 2026. It’s a shocking and eye-opening cultural look into what it’s like to be young and Gen Z.

OKAY THAT’S IT!

Which books are you most excited about?

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