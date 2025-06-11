Let’s start without any introduction. My April trip to the bookstore meant I found one of my favourite books of all time; I shall start with that one then.

Spoiler: I ended up loving each of these books, apart from ‘No More Tears’, strictly from the topic point of view.

New releases from April

My favourite from April ❤️ Ordinary Time: Lessons Learned While Staying Put by Annie B. Jones

Is leading a big, grandiose life the only way to live a good life? That’s the question laying the foundation for the book Ordinary Time. The author, Annie B. Jones, reflects on her life and her childhood dreams of becoming a journalist in New York City (haven’t we all dreamed this one once during the Sex and the City era?). Ordinary Time is a feel-good book; reading it feels like listening to an old friend who shared similar dreams, yet life turned out differently. The beauty of the book, however, is that life turns out when you live by social standards; a ‘small and quiet life’, after all, is a good life. Read and see.

Ach, this one satisfied my undying desire to explore and follow the path of investigative journalism, the path of exposing the dark side of big corporations. It underlined my confirmation bias that each big corporation inevitably comes to a crossroads, sooner or later, when it prioritises profits over safety, employees, consumers, and basic human morality.

Coincidentally, I picked up No More Tears when Netflix released a documentary about the atrocities related to one of J&J's pills leading to the tragic losses of multiple lives. If you prefer watching instead of reading this week or the weekend, look for ‘The Tylenol Murders’.

Time Anxiety by Chris Guillebeau

Similarly to everyone, I’ve been struggling with time, or the lack of it, for years. This publication even began with my essays about time management, productivity, the constant chase, and juggling between responsibilities, a full-time job, and study time—it gives me chest pain and headaches thinking about it now. I was time-obsessed until I got burned out. Then, to get better, the clock had to stop, and many activities had to be removed from my calendar until it was a clear, blank slate. Not surprisingly, I also wrote about burnout here.

To manage my time and recover, I need to overhaul a substantial portion of my day-to-day life. Then start over. I am finally emerging from burnout. It took a couple of years. Yet time is always an issue. So, I was eagerly anticipating Chris Guillebeau’s new book.

New releases from May

Why we want to hurt people who hurt us—is the big question behind the Science of Revenge and the first of my May new releases in nonfiction.

Using examples and available studies and testimonies of known and unknown terrible offences, mass shootings, historic German and Soviet Union war and pre-war crimes, the author demonstrates and suggests that revenge is a kind of addiction. It's a challenging read, yet fascinating.

As soon as I’ve seen this book. I knew I had to read it. Let me explain.

One of my all-time favourite movies is Four Brothers. I know, you probably don’t know it. I’ve seen it at least 4 times. Now I even own it on Apple for £4.99—a price drop deal too good to pass on. So, chances are I'll watch it again. The story begins on a dark, cold, snowy evening; a grandmother heads to the small local shop to pick up necessities.

Meanwhile, armed robbers are preparing for the ambush. The robbery does not go to plan, and there are casualties. Some customers, including the shop owner, get shot. Grandmother is dead. She was a grandmother and mother figure to lost boys whose upbringing was far from easy. Life has been tough for each boy in different ways, yet their grandmother was there for them. Now she’s gone, and all these boys want is revenge. If my attempt at a plot recap didn't do it for you, this will—Marky Mark (Mark Wahlberg) stars as one of the brothers.

We Can Do Hard Things by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Amanda Doyle

One Sunday evening, I turned on YouTube, as I often do, and watched an interview with authors discussing the book. Marie Forleo reads out a few of the 20 questions, and this is the moment I grabbed my phone and ordered the book. It was an instance sale.

It was probably the quickest purchase ever unless it’s Malcolm Gladwell or Roxanne Gay’s book, in which case I'm buying it no matter what they're writing about.

I needed the book, and most importantly, I needed somebody’s perspective on some of the questions I struggled with for some time. I found these questions to be such juicy writing prompts that I decided to share my reflections on them with you every month. I do have to put some of it behind the paywall for privacy reasons.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the questions included: Why am I like this? How do I do the hard thing? Who am I? What is the point? —see, I warned you, they are prompting.

And that is it for today.

Have you read any of these books, or are you planning to? Which one piques your interest the most?

If you enjoyed this series, please let me know in the comments below or by liking this post; your engagement helps to share this post with more people. Or if you know anyone who is into a type of nonfiction I am, please share this post with them.

Thank you for reading.