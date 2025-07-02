Life needs to be about more than working, learning and reading. Don’t ever get overwhelmed by the number of books available to read. It’s easy to do. I fall into the same trap often, too.

Here on Bookmarked, I aim to summarise and share with you the key ideas from nonfiction books that I have found inspiring and helpful in various aspects of my life, including burnout, time management, and other cultural issues we face in our day-to-day lives.

And it’s the same with the work on Substack. Yes, reading, learning, and pursuing writing your own Substack newsletter or magazine is a privilege, a joy, and a dream in action—but there’s also a need to carve out space for other activities that bring joy and make life memorable. Always remember that life is also about the experiences we have.

Brecon, Pen y Fan, Wales | Wembley Stadium, London, Linkin Park From Zero World Tour,

This month, I can only offer two recommendations. I’ve decided to prioritise my rest and slow down with my activity here on Substack during this summer. You won’t notice it, as I still publish once a week. However, I am now taking Saturdays off and spending them either ‘concert going’ or exploring nature, such as my recent visit to Wales.

Resilience, sadness, loss, the fight for justice, and the pursuit of change are powerful themes behind my June picks of newly released nonfiction books.

Logging Off by Adele Zeynep Walton

If you put together all of the horrifying news related to social media and put them into one collection, that’s this book. The stories included were those featured in recent newspapers, as well as coverage of well-intentioned individuals fighting tech companies in courts and the House of Lords.

This is an essential book for all of us, not just parents.

This book comes with trigger warnings because it includes discussions of a range of sensitive subjects, including self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, sexual harassment and domestic violence. Please, if you choose to follow my recommendation to read this book, do so with care and caution. Keep your well-being in mind.

To Exist As I Am by Grace Spence Green

In life, things rarely, if ever, go according to plan. Usually, we spend more time adjusting to the new realities, making peace with them to the point that it seems easier to take life as it is from the start. Why make big plans when we rarely come even close to them? It’s disappointing; many life events are. Perhaps that’s the reason this book stood out as the thorn sticking out of the pile of haystack.

I’d never pick this book myself. Subtitle reads: ‘A doctor’s notes on recovery and radical acceptance'. I don’t usually read books on medical topics. This one seemed like one of them. My boyfriend picked it up for me on Wednesday evening as we were desperately trying to find new releases in June. I read the title and knew this was the one.

To exist as I am—is an intriguing title if you, as many of us would, often find falling short of expectations, both outside and those we put on ourselves.

Reading this book, I found myself crying a few times. Not because I felt bad for Green. Because I felt ashamed, I’ve never considered how disabled people must feel, isolated, overcoming obstacles where most of us meet none.

I highly recommend reading this book. It’s immersive and inspiring—a 180-degree different perspective on what it means to lead a rich and fulfilling life.

Does either of these books interest you? Out of the two, which one would you choose to read?

Next week, I have something different for you. I will share with you the bookmarked ideas from the book I read last week. It was the quickest read, mainly, as I needed to shift my perspective regarding a few curveballs I’ve been dealing with. So, look out for next Wednesday’s email. I think you will enjoy my notes from the book The Stoic Challenge: A Philosopher’s Guide To Becoming Tougher, Calmer and More Resilient by William B. Irvine.