There’s a psychological phenomenon called the frequency illusion. Once something catches your attention, suddenly you start noticing it everywhere you go. It’s not necessarily appearing more often, but your mind is noticing it more. It’s something I learned about when I was reading a lot of personal development books. Lately, I’ve been wondering whether it’s happening again, this time with AI; whatever magazine I open, ther’s another article about how we are doomed and what AI might do to us in the future. My point is, perhaps the illusion is what affected my new in October selection—it’ll take us to AI and its growing influence on America’s gun violence, only to circle back to changing Britain in the 1960s.

The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State by Jill Lepore

THE RISE AND FALL OF THE ARTIFICIAL STATE — JILL LEPORE

In recent weeks, more than before, AI scares seem to be taking over the news: “Can AI go rogue?, as well as How, exactly, could AI actually kill us? To name a few. With that said, the Rise and Fall of the Artificial State seems an appropriate read. There’s also an interesting documentary on Netflix, simply titled The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist, that had me panicked and in awe all within an hour-long watch.

Jill Lepore is one of my favourite New Yorker staff writers. My expectations for her books are straightforward; I expect to learn history above all else. She writes: “The Artificial State is a fantasy about humans, machines, and the earth. This book is an archaeology of that fantasy.” Lepore delivers history as expected; instead of attempting to answer whether the AI will be the end of us, she explores how we got here.

“The artificial state is not alive; it cannot be killed. But because it is a construct, at once an idea and a thing, something built, if half built, it can be dismantled. Disassembly required identifying and naming the parts, discovering where they came from and how they were made, and figuring out how they were put together in the first place. It requires, that is, a history. I;ve tried to offer a history in this book.”

She also names a few books worth adding to the reading list, both of which you can find in my reading list New in October 2027.

The simple question of how we even got here and how the technology evolved over the past decades is what made me pick this gook up at the first place.

Something to watch once you’re done reading: The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist

Deep into the Sixties Britain 1965–66 by David Kynaston

DEEP INTO THE SIXTIES BRITAIN 1965-66 — DAVID KYNASTON

What happened between 1965 and 1966 that brings Kynaston to write 500+ pages on? Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the World Cup and the social era known as the Swinging Sixties.

I like David Kynaston's books because, instead of factual history, he provides a look at what the normal people’s daily life was like in the midst of historical key points most of us only learn about from books. As someone strongly interested in social history since 1945, especially in Britain, this book is a must for me this October. Deep into the Sixties explores Britain caught between old ways and new possibilities, from changes in education and housing to race, class and turbulent government.

For those of you interested in the social history of Britain, I’ve added all of the Kynaston books to the New in October 2027 reading list.

The American Way of Killing: The Invention of an Epidemic by Malcolm Gladwell

Gladwell’s latest book looks at a serious topic, the epidemic of gun violence, most of us, luckily, only read about. He writes: “I am drawn to stories about criminals and criminality because I think issues of life and death, deviance and punishment, reveal something important about the values a society lives by.” In his latest book, Gladwell attempts to look beyond the standard discussion of gun policies and asks an important question: Why? What’s so different about the United States?

I am less interested in the topic of gun violence; in Britain and Europe, it simply does not affect me to the degree it does in the US. At this point, Gladwell could write about almost any topic, and I’d probably read it.

Something to listen to once you’re done reading: Listen to Malcolm Gladwell on The New Yorker Radio Hour. The New Yorker’s David Remnick interviews Malcolm Gladwell about his latest book.

Also on my October list

Dear Dealer: A Memoir by Nadia Bowers

Dear Dealer is a memoir by Nadia Bowers, who lost her older sister to a fentanyl overdose in 2015. It explores addiction, grief, family relationships and the complicated lives of those we think we know well. I chose this book as there’s rarely ever a memoir I am not interested in. Memoirs are an easy way to access the experience of what the writer is willing to share, especially if they open up larger questions that may affect most of us.

I’ll leave you with the paragraph, a letter to a drug dealer, published in Time in May 2018:

As a memoir fan, you may also like: Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction by David Sheff, which is a crossover between memoir and investigative work; now you can also watch the movie starring Timothee Chalamet.

True North: On the Road in Canada by Paul Theroux

Canada is one of my top countries to visit. There is no way I would not add this book to my October reading. Travel writer Paul Theroux sets out on a journey across Canada to explore the history, identity and relationships. It sounds particularly appealing to explore a country through the people who live there.

Coding Kids: Big Tech’s Battle to Remake Public Schools by Natasha Singer

With Coding Kids, we are circling back to the tech world and AI. This book is an investigation into how companies such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon shape computer science education in American schools. Singer examines who should decide what education kids get.

The Story of Your Life: How Social Media Shapes the Way We Experience Everything by Kathryn Jezer-Morton

Social media affects what stories we tell about ourselves online. This premise has been circling the topic and discussion around social media for years now. In The Story of Your Life, journalist Kathryn Jezer-Morton explores not only the way we share our lives, but the way we experience them.

Recently, I had a special opportunity to share my autumn reads with readers of Reads With Alicia, here’s the link if you’re interested to find out what 5 books made it to my list — warning— four were pretty serious.

That’s my October selection. Please don’t get overwhelmed. Only pick what calls to your attention; you don’t have to read all of these. I’m particularly drawn to Lepore’s history of AI and Kynaston’s postwar Britain.