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Deidre Woollard's avatar
Deidre Woollard
Oct 15

I’m reading a lot on AI lately. Lepore’s book covers the history of our relationship with technology, including the absolute weirdness of technocracy in the 1930s. Very interesting to see how past generations wrestled with the idea of a tech-led future.

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Natasha's avatar
Natasha
Oct 15

All of them?

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