I’ve always been a bit melancholic; that personal trait makes me adore autumn: the leaves, the colder weather, the gentle winds, and the rainy days — with warm coffee, that’s the ideal combination for curling up under a blanket with a good book. Let’s take a look at what I have picked up from new releases in nonfiction this autumn.

I am cheating with this one because the book was actually released in August, but I missed it in my last new-in-nonfiction dispatch. Here it is. It is one of the books I will be covering extensively at the end of December in my dedicated Witcraft issue. Centred around ten people from Pendle who were executed before an extended crowd at Lancaster’s Gallows Hill on 20 August 1612. Their crimes included laming, causing madness and what was termed “simple” witchcraft. But more on that at the end of the month.

Author Steven Weerapen embarks on a quest to answer some complex questions, such as: Where did our perception of witches—good and bad—come from? What motivated wide-scale panics about witchcraft? And how were alleged witches identified, accused, and ultimately punished? I will be writing more about this book in the December update, which is dedicated entirely to the Witches and Witchcraft, so hold tight. I cannot wait to get the answers to some or all of these questions.

Say the word ‘scandal’, and I’m paying attention. It’s said that Christopher Clark kept the files stashed in his mind for over 30 years, focusing on different, larger projects such as the history of Prussia, the origins of the First World War, and the revolutions of 1848 in Europe. At the time of the ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts’, accelerated by social media, he has now returned to those ‘gripping files’ and revisited Konigsberg. Clark uses a scandal that befell Königsberg in the 1830s to tell a story of Europe and religion, and the battle between reason and imagination.

Not to say, it is bizarre to read the work of a convicted killer turned journalist published in the top publications and newspapers most of us can only dream of. And what a story! I had to stay open-minded, though, at least, that is what I like to do, remain nonjudgmental, act without prejudice and be well aware of my bias. I lived in the UK for 20 years, and, as it’s the law to believe in the reformation, I have adopted that conviction myself over the years. As indicated in the title, the book follows the stories of four guilty men. For the initial part, I was comprehensive and sympathetic. At the point in the book where the author starts interviewing convicted killer Robert Chamberlain. It was unfamiliar name, so one afternoon when I had some spare time I type the name in the YouTube search. I thought it’d be a good idea to watch a documentary about the crime he was accused and convicted of. It’s fair to say, this is the moment my open mind started to close, and I struggled to sympathise.

And I’ll leave you with that. It's up to you whether to give this book a try. I am torn. I agree with the author that the vast majority of actual crime cases and their perpetrators are sensationalised for all the wrong reasons, forgetting the victims.

We the People by Jill Lepore

‘We the people’ stood out to me more for who wrote it rather than what the book is about. As a consistent reader of The New Yorker, especially their section ‘What we’re reading’, I have been following Jill Lepore’s work for a couple of years now. A Harvard historian and TNY staff writer since 2005 returned in November with her 15th book(!) — We the People: A History of the US Constitution — one of the oldest constitutions in the world.

There are so many reasons I loved this book. The story, heartbreaking and unjust, is the way the book is written. This book has pulled me out of my personal worries and distracted me; it gave me a good old affirmation, if you think your troubles are bad, think again—exactly what I needed.

Based on the true crime podcast under the same title, this extensive book from the Pulitzer Prize winner, Gilbert King and his research companion, Kelsey, takes you to rural Florida. The book tells a story of a man, Leo Schofield, fighting to prove his innocence in the case of his wife Michelle’s murder. On 24th February 1987, Michelle did not return from her job at a restaurant in Lakeland, and her body was found three days later in a canal in Bone Valley, ending Leo Schofield’s freedom. Spouses are often prime suspects. It was the same in this case.

1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin

Andrew Ross Sorkin takes us into 1929, New York’s Wall Street, and the chaos that ignited the depression, which would last for over a decade. This super-thick book attempts to explain the causes, after causes, behind the high rates of unemployment and poverty.

Next on my reading list:

The Best American Essays 2025: Selected by Renowned Essayist Jia Tolentino —I am a fan and collector of the Best American Essays, and I am also a fan of the New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino, so this book was a no-brainer for me.

Scream with Me: Horror Films and the Rise of American Feminism (1968-1980) by Eleanor Johnson —Any book on the rise of feminism has to be added to my list. I love men, but I am a feminist at heart.

At the spotlight of this book are five Polish Jewish women (Zivia Lubetkin, ‘Celina’; Vladka Meed; Dr Idina “Inka” Blady-Schweiger; Tema Schneiderman; Tossia Altman) who helped lead the resistance and sabotaged the Nazis, and helped Jews in hiding across occupied Poland and the rest of Eastern Europe.

Even though it seems I have shared a lot of books with you, in reality, most of them I have still open, half-read. Admittedly, I have spent most of my autumn outdoors, enjoying the colours and nature, and, of course, Halloween.

