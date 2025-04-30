Last week, I sent out an email with the title ‘new nonfiction releases’, and it had no body—no word, just a blank page went out, that’s it. You might think that either I had nothing to say, or you might think, well, I guess no new book was released.

Neither is true. The truth is I messed up and spammed you with a blank page.

I am so sorry for wasting your time.

Then I decided to fill in the blank page with at least one book recommendation for January, so here it is.

This book is for anyone who's ever said, “I’m just so busy.” Brigid Schulte, a journalist and mother of two, digs into why we’re all running on empty and what it's doing to our lives.

She doesn’t just rant—she investigates. She speaks with neuroscientists, time researchers, and working parents and looks at how our culture worships overwork, especially in the U.S., where the ideal worker is still someone who never takes a break.

One thing that stuck with me: leisure isn’t a luxury—it’s essential. But we treat it like a guilty pleasure.

Schulte makes the case that the way we work (and live) is broken. She calls for workplaces, families, and policies that actually support real people—not just ideal workers or perfect mothers.

If you’re juggling too much, feel constantly behind, or just want your life to feel like it’s yours again—this is worth a read.