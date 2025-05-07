Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henny Hiemenz's avatar
Henny Hiemenz
May 8

The Chivers book is right up my alley, thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
Shannon May's avatar
Shannon May
May 7

Careless People was fascinating but also sad and unsurprising. If you want to dive deeper into the Silicon Valley work life, I highly recommend an oldie but a goodie: "Disrupted" by Dan Lyons about HubSpot's work culture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bookmarked · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture