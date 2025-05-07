I am starting something new this month; I wanted to share some new nonfiction releases and see if you enjoy this format. As this idea is new, I’ve cobbled together new releases published in February and March. On top of my favourites, I decided to read this year, and I am afraid I can only gather enough time to read two to three new releases. I don’t see the point in recommending what’s been released unless I have read it myself first. Yet the time is scarce; you get it.

Tiny disclaimer: there is no coincidence that two of these books are memoirs. I can’t help myself. There’s something about getting immersed in someone else’s life experiences. My natural curiosity and nosiness in others lead me to Behind the Substack series. It’s just me.

New in nonfiction from February

“But I couldn’t allow myself to do any of those things because I had to do so many other things. If I let go, I fell, I might not be able to get back up.”

If you have ever received news that has changed the world around you and your life trajectory in as quick as a second, you can’t help but root for her to remain standing.

Geraldine Brookes, a foreign correspondent turned novelist, has won a Pulitzer Prize for the novel Horses—yet it’s not that book I want to recommend. Instead, I want to direct you to her most recent release—a memoir about sudden loss and the life after.

When you lose a loved one, there’s a time you are confronted with a barrage of decisions you never thought of ever making, yet all you want is to grieve. But grief has to wait.

As Geraldine ends the first chapter: “The first brutality in what I would learn is a brutal, broken system.”

It’s the logistics of identification, claims to the body and the organisation of the final resting place, as well as putting day-to-day things in order.

Eventually, Geraldine heads to the farthest end of Flinders Island “to do the unfinished work of grieving. The place where I will not have to pretend that things are normal and that I am okay.”

Reading and writing it again now makes me teary.

We are adaptable. Whatever we are confronted with, more often than not, we can sum up enough strengths within to get through. Yet, sometimes, we can only move further by seeking wisdom from the experience of others.

I am hesitant to admit it, but I chose this book because I was curious to learn how someone else deals with sudden and unexpected loss and compare it to my own experience.

All in all, I have no regrets. It's a reasonably short memoir that ends like this:

“I cannot change that story. I can only change myself. Dear reader, this is it.”

I did not know what I was getting myself into by picking up this book, but the description sounded interesting enough. The topic is complex and intriguing. It was a challenging read, demanding a lot of mental bandwidth.

To be fully transparent, I’ve not finished reading this book yet. Last week, I finally took time out from work, and the last thing my mind wanted to do was some heavy lifting and 100% concentration. I will get back to it—it’s promising.

New in nonfiction from March

Named one of Time and Oprah Daily’s Most Anticipated Books of 2025, whether you care for it or not. It’s not what got me interested. It’s the survivor story that made me pick up the story. After all, “This book is written for every survivor”.

There’s no reason for you to know this, but I like stories about resilience and good winning over bad. Whether that is possible in today’s reality is a different question.

Embrace yourself. As soon as you get into the book, you’re met with the chapter ‘Rabbit,’ which graphically describes Amanda's emotions, thoughts, and events in 2013.

Throughout the book, as with any good storytelling, the story moves back and forth, and we travel into the past and to the present. Amanda has conversations with her younger self, like the older sinister consoling her younger sisters would. The 5 years old, 15 years old, 22 years old and current age, 30. That instantly makes me remember what I was like in those years. I cannot place myself at 5; I’d assume I was a happy kid. Not much has happened yet in a short time. 15 was when my life turned upside down for the first time, and at 22, I was half orphan. It’s the least eye-opening thing to think of your life in younger versions of yourself — try it.

Post the assault, Amanda, now a civil rights activist and bioastronautics researcher, is confronted multiple times with the choice between Career and Justice. That seems insane. Yet, as she explains, that is how the criminal justice system is set up.

“For every one hundred women, ninety-nine will never see justice. Getting a conviction takes an average of two to three years.”

After all, Nguyen took a 10-year break from pursuing the career of her dreams to draft, fight for, and eventually pass the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Rights Act.

“I am crashing and burning, juggling my nine-to-five job at the immigration nonprofit, writing two laws, saving my kit, and going through the onboarding process at the CIA. I have been struggling ever since my rape to not have to choose between justice and my career. But I now know in my heart that I cannot do both. I don’t have the money, time, or energy.”

Saving five is about keeping yourself. That self that held innocence before the world left marks and scars that cannot be undone. It reminds me of the song by Jelly Roll, “I Wanna Fly, to the place where dreams don’t die.”

Throughout the book, we are reminded of the countdown, which is the time remaining until evidence destruction.

This book made me angry, but I think it’s human. I don’t have first-hand experience with the issues raised in this book; I don’t even live in America. But I can imagine it’s the same or similar in the UK and other countries, too.

It’s not the lawsuit; it’s the title that sparked my interest in this book—the nagging question: What's the story behind the direct title? My curiosity about how others deal with day-to-day challenges, both personal and work-related, is limitless.

The first shocking section is in part 8, the organ donation database, which I will not discuss here. I will let you read it instead if you choose to. Of course, there’s no need to delve into multiple reasons why this book upset people enough to file a lawsuit.

Let's discuss some positive takeaways. I particularly admire the author for pitching and interviewing for a job that did not exist. I am a fan of resourcefulness in life.

It confirms the old saying, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ Which brings me to the second big takeaway.

Too often though, we set goals that we regret once accomplished. The idea and the expectations rarely ever mirror the reality. It reminds me of the chapter called ‘shit sandwich’ from The Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert, where she included writer Mark Manson’s shit sandwich theory:

“Everything sucks, some of the time. You just have to decide what sort of suckage you’re willing to deal with. So the question is not so much ‘what are you passionate about?’ The question is ‘What are you passionate enough about that you can endure the most disagreeable aspects of the work?”

As we change often as a direct result of actual pursuit, our goal becomes not the dream it used to be but a curse or a living nightmare. Of course, the author was confronted by far worse issues pushing the moral boundaries and human lives than any of us could imagine.

As a non-Facebook user, I have much to say about this. I liked it. It was an easy read, and I got sacked into the whole Facebook battle and Congress testimonies. Unfortunately, I was not surprised by the workplace culture described in the book. But I will talk more about it in a couple of weeks. It led me to multiple documentaries and even more books related to Silicon Valley.

Until then, let me know if you have read any of these titles.