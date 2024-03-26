Let's talk about Substack, shall we? And let’s start with the figures:

17,000+ writers are earning extra cash on Substack---writing. The top 10 collectively make more than a cool $25 million annually. Hell, even back in 2020, that figure was $7 million. It's enough to make you want to sprint to HR with your resignation letter, isn't it?

But here's the thing: those numbers? They're real, but they're also incredibly misleading. They demonstrate the potential, yet it differs for everyone.

"You can set up a newsletter, start writing, and make money within minutes." -- For some lucky souls, maybe. For the rest of us? It's a grind. It is a beautiful, maddening, occasionally soul-crushing grind.

But here's why I'm writing this and why you should stick around: because despite the challenges, despite the nights I've spent refreshing my stats page and wondering if I'm shouting into the void, I still believe in this dream. And I think you do too.

That's why I've included this post on my newsletter. It's not a guide to instant success or a blueprint for going viral. It's a raw, unfiltered look at what it really takes to carve out your space in this crowded landscape. I'm trying everything—the conventional, the unconventional, and the downright weird—to make this work, and I'm sharing it all with you.

Writing as a Lifeline

William Zinsser once wrote in Writing to Learn that writing is more than a skill; it’s a way to understand the world. And let me tell you, there’s nothing like trying to untangle your thoughts in a Substack draft to show you what you truly believe. Zinsser’s words remind me that writing isn’t just about building an audience—it’s about making sense of your own story.

In those moments when the blank page feels insurmountable, Verlyn Klinkenborg’s Several Short Sentences About Writing is a lifeline. He reminds us to keep it simple: short sentences, clear ideas, honest writing. It’s a mantra I try to follow, especially when my mind is cluttered with stats and subscriber counts.

The Editing

Of course, writing is only half the battle. Drafting might feel exhilarating, but as Susan Bell argues in The Artful Edit, editing is where the real work begins. It’s where I question every word, wrestle with structure, and—if I’m lucky—find clarity. Bell’s book has taught me to see editing as an act of care, not just for the work itself but for the readers who will encounter it.

The Personal Connection

And then there’s the storytelling. Martha Nichols, in First-Person Journalism, argues that personal writing isn’t just about sharing—it’s about impact. It’s about crafting stories that resonate beyond your own experience. That’s the lens I try to bring to this newsletter: yes, it’s my journey, but it’s also a mirror for yours.

Battling Burnout

But let’s not ignore the elephant in the room: burnout. Writing, especially on a platform like Substack, can sometimes feel like a relentless climb. Emily and Amelia Nagoski’s Burnout reminds me to complete the stress cycle, to let go of the societal pressure to achieve more, faster. Writing this newsletter isn’t just about creating; it’s also about recovery—about finding joy in the process, not just the results.

Tonya Dalton’s The Joy of Missing Out echoes this idea. She writes about focusing on what truly matters, a message I hold onto when I’m tempted to chase every shiny opportunity. And Alex Pang’s Rest? It’s a reminder that stepping away from the keyboard is sometimes the most productive thing I can do.

A Meaningful work

So here we are: one writer, one post, one small victory at a time. As Mark Manson says in The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fck*, it’s about choosing the right problems to care about. For me, that’s this: building something meaningful, one subscriber at a time, for readers who truly value the work.

Will we all become Substack millionaires? Probably not. But can we connect through honest writing, fight burnout with purpose, and find joy in the process? I believe we can.

Welcome to this space. This is for us—the full-time employed dreamers, the late-night writers, the ones who believe there’s more to life than Excel spreadsheets and endless meetings. Let’s grind meaningfully, together.