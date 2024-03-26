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alycia's avatar
alycia
Apr 8, 2024

Thank for this post. Substack feel intimidating because when you start you share your work with zero subscribers people don't look. But I feel like for it's the place that you can build a real community.

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1 reply by Jana
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Margi McGaan
Sep 27, 2024

Smallstack is great for new writers here. It’s purely for those with under 1000 subscribers & for those who’d like to read work from the hidden new publications

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