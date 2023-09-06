Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism and Minding Other People's Business by Roxane Gay

This Week’s Read

Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism and Minding Other People's Business by Roxane Gay

Gay, often described as one of today’s most incisive essayists with 162K+ subscribers to her newsletter, The Audacity (me included), gathers ten years of sharp, fearless essays on culture, politics, and identity in this collection titled: Opinions.

Where she leans into contradiction—sometimes furious, sometimes funny about power and inequality. She notes, “I am reminding myself that I should never allow my fears to quiet me. I have a voice and I am going to use it, as loudly as I can.”

The pieces range from matters of black lives to deeply personal reflections. Each essay is interwoven with the fitting combination of wit and clarity. As she writes,

“The challenge is knowing the difference between useful anger, the kind that can stir revolutions, and the useless kind that can tear us down.”

What makes the collection resonate is how timely it feels, even years later.

“The climate into which I write my opinions is incredibly fraught,” Gay notes—but I write, nonetheless.”

“After more than a decade of opinion writing, I understand, most of the time, that the only thing I can control is what I put on the page.”

If you enjoyed this series and find benefit in receiving key insights from both known and unknown nonfiction books, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Most Wednesdays, I share one insight from the book I’m reading—something valuable, thoughtful, or just worth pausing for.