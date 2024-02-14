Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Scholar's avatar
The Scholar
Feb 18, 2024

Being honest with oneself is a practice on its own. Realized this when I tried to take up running just because my friends were. Was it healthy yes, did I enjoy it no? Safe to say it didn't last long, and I only continued to exercise after picking out the right activity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture