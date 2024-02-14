Ordinary Time by Annie B. Jones

This Week’s Read

Ordinary Time: Lessons Learned While Staying Put by Annie B. Jones

Jones, a bookseller running an independent bookstore, The Bookshelf, in Thomasville, Georgia, and podcaster From The Front Porch, reflects on what it means to root oneself in one place and pay attention to the small rhythms that shape a year.

“When I was eighteen, I had dreams of becoming a journalist and moving to New York. It was the era of the writerly rom-com; you know the ones, where female protagonists have a story to tell, and the only place to tell it is from a bohemian New York apartment”

Rather than chasing grand adventures she once hoped for, she finds meaning in staying put—and making life (by social standards often perceived as small and quiet), and making it work through the seasons, rituals, and the quiet work of noticing.

“Lives in the kind of way I think we all want to when we grow tired of striving after sparkly things, of trying to prove ourselves, and of nursing that nagging feeling that something is missing.”

Her essays which read like a memoir, are gentle cultural commentary, turning the ordinary into something remarkable. The book, like a slow morning, is an invitation to pause and see our own lives with new steadiness.

“Good stories are anywhere you are,” Jones writes, “Your quiet, ordinary life matters, and the place you’re living it matters, too. We can’t all move to New York. We can’t all leave; some of us, for whatever reason or purpose, have to stay.”

