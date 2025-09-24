Bookmarked

Cams Campbell
1d

That's a decent set of books. Another I'd recommend is Overreach by Owen Matthews. I read that in summer and really got a lot out of it.

Red Famine is brutal, but very worthwhile. I haven't read the other Applebaum books you cited. My next one of hers will most likely be Gulag.

One I have on the shelf but have yet to read is Diary of an Invasion by Andrey Kurkov. I've read one of his fiction novels (Death and the Penguin) and loved it. Perhaps I'll start Diary of an Invasion today as your post has whetted my appetite.

I've ordered two books off your list today (Iron Curtain and Invasion) and I'll probably order the Zygar and Plokky books too. I read a Zygar book this year on Putin called All the Kremlin's Men and enjoyed that.

Katie DeBonville
17h

Thank you for this list. It's a shame at how exhaustive it is. I'm going to find Victoria Amelina's book as soon as I can.

