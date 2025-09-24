On the evening of June 27th, 2023, in the Donetsk region, a Russian cruise missile hit the restaurant. You probably read that the award-winning novelist, Victoria Amelina, who turned war crime researcher, died as a result of the explosion.

“I’m scared all the time”, writes Victoria in her current bedroom—a closet, a wardrobe which was intended to hold her many beautiful dresses—it’s the only room with no window—the safest place to sleep or hide in the midst of the war. She writes in her notes, which are now a published book—a collection of her thoughts between March 2022 and June 2023—a sort of diary that you get to explore, someone's inner world published for all of us to read. I must say this book is an uncomfortable read. I don’t use the word ‘Uncomfortable’ lightly.

You read a book, you know how it’ll end. You read a book about monstrosity you probably never experienced, but you also feel sad that someone else had. Human compassion is strong, but in most situations, it’s also very useless and helpless.

‘Looking at Women Looking at War’, which won the Orwell prize for political writing, will give you chills. It’ll make you angry. Strangely, it’ll also remind you of the beauty of humanity.

Looking at Women, Looking at War: A War and Justice Diary from Ukraine by Victoria Amelina

It’s surreal to think about us getting by our everyday lives, getting up, going to work, perhaps feeling not too excited about it either. Getting groceries and then heading home to exercise, watch TV, or read a book in peace. While some miles away, there’s a war to which you only pay attention if you choose to.

Ignorance stemming from the conviction— I am miles away, it does not affect me. Not standing on either of the sides—it’s not my war. Yet, as I read and learned about the shocking historical moments of Czechoslovakia, I felt a need to understand and know.

To understand the conflict, we need to go to the day when it ‘officially’ started. What better way to understand the invasion that occurred in February 2022 than to read a book with the same title, Invasion: Russia’s Bloody War and Ukraine’s Fight for Survival by Luke Harding.

Luke Harding, a British journalist and foreign correspondent for The Guardian, was based in Russia until he was banned from entering the country in 2022. He often pursued topics which were regarded as taboo, such as the murder of Alexander Litvinenko. Invasion delivers exactly what the title says. The story begins the night before the official invasion started on 24th February 2022. Chapters two and three are dedicated to each leader and present the background as well as the ideologies that drive both leaders into the spotlight.

You might think that you could collect the conflict facts piece by piece by watching numerous news outlets without reading the book. You’d be wrong. Harding includes records of interviews with multiple representatives, soldiers, and even civilians (often on both sides), providing a comprehensive account of what life is like in both Russia and Ukraine in the present day, as it continues.

What I appreciated most about the book is the portrayal of both sides. As many stand in solidarity with Ukraine, to fully understand the facts of this conflict, it is essential to be open to hearing and attempting to understand both sides. For me, this book is a 10 out of 10; it met my expectations precisely, providing a great introduction to this complex conflict.

Invasion: Russia’s Bloody War and Ukraine’s Fight for Survival by Luke Harding

Relations between Ukraine and Russia have been strained since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Ukraine, often considered as a ‘breadbasket’ of Soviet Russia, has remained politically, militarily and economically important to Russia. Therefore, the conflict unfolding in the current time has been more than 1000 years in the making.

According to history, for most of 1000 years, Ukraine did not exist, at least not as an independent sovereign state. Ukraine's story has at its centre Kyiv and the region around Kyiv, as well as Crimea, which plays a vital role in the relationship between Russia and Ukraine.

Today, Kyiv is the capital city of Ukraine. One thousand years ago, Kyiv was the heart of the Kyivan Rus' State. Between the 8th and 11th centuries, traders travelled the river routes from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

In the Kyiv region, these traders began to settle. They were often called Ruse, in translation, men who row, merging with Slavic, Baltic and Finnic tribes. They are the ancestors of Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians. In 1223, the Mongols' expansion reached Kyiv, and on May 31, it led to the Battle of the Kolka River, resulting in a Mongol victory.

During this period, the Grand Duchy of Moscow began to rise. Eventually becoming the heart of what is known today as Russia. Meanwhile, Kyiv became part of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

In 1654, the Cossacks signed the Treaty of Pereyaslav with the tsar Alexis, the second tsar of the Romanov dynasty. The Cossacks pledged their allegiance to the russian tsar.

Crimea was briefly independent before being annexed by Russia on the orders of Catherine the Great in 1783.

Ukrainian identity began to emerge in the 19th century. If you are interested in the whole history of Ukraine, I’d recommend the book The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine by Serhii Plokhy

The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine by Serhii Plokhy

Still, Russia considered Ukrainians and well as Belarusians little Russians. In 1804, the Ukrainian language was banned from being taught in schools to prevent the threat of the Russian Empire's disintegration. This band expanded further in 1876 to include distributing books, plays, and delivering lectures in the Ukrainian language. The book War and Punishment: The Story of Russian Oppression and Ukrainian Resistance by Mikhail Zygar delves deeply into Russian oppression and Ukrainian resistance.

War and Punishment: The Story of Russian Oppression and Ukrainian Resistance by Mikhail Zygar

Between 1853 and 1856, the region was engulfed by the Crimean War, which included the Battles of Alma and Balaclava. The Russian Empire lost the Crimean War and, on March 30, 1856, signed the Treaty.

In 1917, Ukraine briefly became an independent nation, but it would soon be incorporated into the Soviet Union. In 1922, Ukraine and Russia were two founding nations of the USSR. Ukraine, which delivers grains and food, is often labelled as the ‘breadbasket’. And this label makes the following sets of events all the more mind-boggling and devastating.

The Holodomor was a state-sponsored famine created by Stalin’s government in Ukraine as an act of genocide, resulting in starvation in up to 4 million Ukrainians. If you have a mental capacity and stomach for it, you can learn about just short of a year-long Holodomor from the book Red Famine by Anne Applebaum. Alternatively, you can find a condensed version of the key events here.

Red Famine by Anne Applebaum

During World War II, Germany invaded Ukraine. Nazis appeared to back the independent Ukrainian state, only to back out on this promise once in control.

In 1943, during the Battle of Stalingrad, the USSR achieved a decisive victory, re-taking Kiev. By 1944, the Nazis were driven out of Ukraine. A famine from 1946 to 1947 claimed an additional million lives.

In 1954, the USSR transferred control over Crimea to soviet Ukraine. The food production that once existed in Ukraine was not fully restored until the 1960s. On the 26th April 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear disaster took place. Some consider Chernobyl to be one of the contributing causes of the collapse of the USSR.

Iron Curtain by Anne Applebaum is a worthwhile book to read for those interested in the history and ideology of the USSR. Alternatively, I jotted the key points here.

Iron Curtain by Anne Applebaum

In 1991, the soviet union collapsed. Ukraine held a referendum and an election in the same year. Do you support the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine? — The question at the referendum got 92.3% yes in response.

Out of the six presidential candidates (all backing independence), Leonid Kravchuk won the election, becoming the first president of Ukraine. Ukraine became the third-largest holder of nuclear weapons in the world, but the software that controlled them remained in Russia.

In 2004, the Orange Revolution took place amid protests over allegedly corrupt presidential elections, followed by strikes across the rest of the country. Efforts resulted in the election outcomes being overturned, and Viktor Yanukovych was replaced by Viktor Yoshenko.

On 13th January 2010, the Kiev appellate court gave a decision that convicted Stalin, Ganovich, Molotov, and Ukrainian leaders Kozier and Chubar and many others of genocide against the Ukrainian people during the Holodomor during the 1930s. The aim was to reinforce Ukrainian identity and for Ukraine to distance itself further from Russia.

The Revolution of Dignity, also known as the Maidan Revolution, occurred in 2014, following President Yanukovich's refusal to sign a document that would establish a political association and a free trade agreement with the EU. One hundred thirty people were killed, including the police officers, and the revolution led to early presidential elections.

In the same year, a pro-Russian uprising in Eastern Ukraine, also labelled as an invasion, began fighting in the Donbass region. In the same year, Russia annexed Crimea, which had been part of Ukraine since 1954. Crimea has ports on the Black Sea. It used to be a holiday destination during the Soviet Union times.

In 2019, Ukraine established a closer relationship with NATO and the EU.

The Russian fear over the influence of the US and Western European states on Ukraine is increasing tension on the border regions between the countries. On 21st July 2021, the law was changed to allow Ukraine to sell farmland for the first time. This was an opportunity for Ukraine and Ukrainians to fill the gap in the global food supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

At the beginning of 2022, Ukraine was the world's largest exporter of sunflower oil and the fourth-largest shipper of corn, delivering grain to the Middle East.

To learn about the current affairs and reading about the histories of those two countries is heartbreaking, but at the end of the day, you can dissociate yourself; it’s the written word, and the facts you are learning about are keeping you distracted from the singular fact—the stories are based on true events. It’s in the past, or is it? To bring this topic to a conclusion, I’d recommend one more book, Autocracy by Anne Applebaum.

Autocracy by Anne Applebaum

Autocracy Inc. is not about the conflict between two countries; in fact, it explains that the war between the two countries reaches much further. The world is at war already, East against the Western world, using deals and trades as weapons.

This book, on its own, could become a ‘pilot’ book for a brand new monthly topic—maybe some other time.

My hope is that you have learnt something new about both countries in conflict. Out of curiosity, which of the suggested books would you read?

If you enjoyed this post, please consider upgrading to paid—your support keeps the Bookmarked going.