Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mack Collier's avatar
Mack Collier
Aug 8

Congrats on 2 years, Jana! Wow what a milestone. Have a great weekend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jana's avatar
Jana
Aug 11

I know, right! Two years flew by. Have a great week ☺️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture