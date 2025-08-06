Before I share the book recommendations with you, I must note—we’ve been doing this together for two years—THANK YOU for being here and sharing my passion for reading nonfiction. When I joined Substack 2 years ago(!) I had no expectations, I was happy I found the platform that does not charge me £30 a month—instead, I could buy a couple of books!

Summer can get hectic, even when you’re heading off for holiday—all the planning, organising, packing, travelling—can leave you short on time. Or, like me, you don’t feel like starting a 400-page book. You want something short, easy to read and digest, something that offers an idea, a different perspective or just makes you pause whilst you’re letting your feet touch the crispy white sand and let yourself disappear in the waves hitting the nearby rocks.

Porthcurno, Cornwall, Southwestern England

So, here we go, these are the books I spent my July with. All are collections of essays which provided just what I needed. The best part is that you can start each book at any point and don’t have to follow a start-to-finish flow. Perfect for summer.

I will start with the newly released,

Kreizman, whose weekly newsletter, The Maris Review, I came to follow on Substack, but since she changed platforms, has gathered a collection of essays with the undeniably unmissable title. She writes about ambition, disappointment, and the love of books with a voice that is both biting and tender.

“The more I learn, the more mortified I am by the myths I once accepted as irrefutable facts,” she writes in an introduction. “I believed there was one correct path for my life, that having lots of academic and then professional ambition was the key to success.”

Rather than smoothing over her own contradictions, she leans into them, turning experiences of frustration into an essay collection.

Kreizman’s writing against a culture that glorifies the “right path,” the polished résumé, the illusion of constant upward motion. Her essays show how much of our ambition is shaped by what we think society expects of us.

I hope to write as well as Roxane Gay one day. Whenever I love the book this much, I purchase it in three formats: audio, hardback and ebook (to carry with me wherever I go). Every month I fall into a tiny obsession with some of the greatest authors. Last month, I mentioned my obsession with Malcolm Gladwell's work. This month, it was Roxane Gay. I have nothing in common with Miss Gay. I am white. I don’t identify myself as a strong feminist, I’m straight, and I only visited America once. I grew up in Slovakia. In the 80s, the country was still recovering from communism, so it was the polar opposite of the American dream.

Gay’s writing style and heartfelt opinions, blended with her cultural criticism, drew me to her work. She has a way of making even the most complex issues feel like your issues, too. I adore her no-nonsense style. Now I have a complete collection on my desk, minus the latest release—The Portable Feminist Reader—but it’s coming.

The Best American Essays 2024, edited by Wesley Morris, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for criticism, is currently a critic at The New York Times. I’d recommend reading: If Not Now, Later by Yiyun Li, published in The New Yorker.

The Best American Essays 2023, edited by Vivian Gornick, a feminist critic, journalist, essayist, and memoirist, and I just love her advice on Surviving as a Writer. I’ll share more of her books in the future. For now, I’d recommend reading: Any Kind of Leaving by Jillian Barnet, published in New Letters.

The Best American Essays 2022, edited by Alexander Chee, a fiction writer, poet, journalist and reviewer, also present here on Substack, publishing The Querent. I’d recommend reading: If You Ever Find Yourself by Erika J. Simpson, published in The Audacity. Here’s the opening line that twickled my heart and made me giggle: “If you ever find yourself piss poor and struggling to survive in a world obsessed with money…”

The Best American Essays 2005, edited by Susan Orlean, a journalist, bestselling author and a staff writer for The New Yorker. I’d recommend reading: The Sea of Information by Andrea Barrett, published in The Kenyon Review.

Did you read any of my recommendations? If not, what are you reading this summer, perhaps even on the beach?