Reading list 2023
List of 10 books I read on my coffee breaks in 2023.
Don’t you love visiting physical bookstores? Whenever I visit a new town, one place I step into, without a doubt, is the Waterstones or whatever bookstore is around.
Typically, as soon as I walk in, I start browsing around, seeing what is on the shelves, taking a photo of the books that sparked my interest, and then buying them for my Kindle. I love carrying all of my books with me at all times, and the digital version is the only way.
I thought it’d be a good idea to share with you my reading list from last year. Don’t ask me why I think it’s a good idea to do it halfway through 2024.
Don’t judge a book by its cover—that's an old saying. You can tell a lot about people by what they read—says me.
Sharing my reading list with you will help you understand what I was going through, what peaked my interest, and, more importantly, I get to talk about the books I enjoyed reading.
Now, let’s get to it.
Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker
I used to be that person who said things like, “I need only four hours of sleep at night.” I know! As my burnout peaked, sleep became my welcomed escape. And that time, "Why We Sleep", was on every book shelf in every book store, so I finally broke and bought it. The book offers a great mix of research and practical advice, showing how to improve our sleep habits to boost our overall quality of life. The outcome for me is that I sleep more, especially on the bad days.
Get Everything Done by Mark Forster
Forster’s Commitment Inventory tool is ideal for all you list-makers out there. The "Commitment Inventory" is basically a fancy way of realising just how much of your life you've promised to other people. (PS: it's probably too much). It helped me understand how I am spending my time and where I need to make some adjustments so I can spend my time on the things I want to do rather than all of it on chores and other commitments.
Two Weeks Notice by Amy Porterfield
This book. It is no surprise that whilst I was battling the burnout which sprung from an unfortunate situation at work, I was ready to leave my job and give my own ‘two weeks' notice”. I wrote about my experience with burnout here:
This book was a no-brainer for me last year. Porterfield lays out the roadmap for telling your manager to shove it (politely, of course) and building a career that doesn't make you want to scream into a pillow every night.
Fair warning: reading this might result in drafting resignation emails you're not quite ready to send. Yet.
The Copywriter's Handbook by Robert W. Bly
I started reading this book around the same time I started my Substack publication. It’s packed with practical tips and examples on writing.
Everybody Writes by Ann Handley
“Everybody Writes” quickly became one of my favourite books on writing, with the highlights from front to back. This book is the pep talk you need to believe that your words are worth something.
Work Simply by Carson Tate
This book is about figuring out your personal productivity style. The result, for me, was less focus on productivity and more focus on doing what I enjoy.
Everything is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo
Don't let that put you off. In "Everything is Figureoutable," Marie Forleo emphasises an empowering message that no matter the challenge, there is always a solution. I needed this type of push last year.
Content Rules by Ann Handley and C.C. Chapman
Another great book on writing, full of insights, examples, and practical tips. What can I say? I really redirected my focus from burnout and silly things happening at work to writing and reading.
The Little Book of Mindfulness by Dr. Patrizia Collard
Desperate to create a sense of peace for myself, I thought I’d give mindfulness and medication a try. It’s still a work in progress.
So, which one sparks your interest? Have you read any of these books before? I wonder what you are reading right now. Please post your suggestions in the comments.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a newsletter to write and a nap to take. Because sleep is essential, and I have the book notes to prove it.
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Ah! One day my book will be in a list like this.
PMA!
I've read "Two Weeks Notice," which started me down the path away from my career as a lawyer and down the path of my passion--health and wellness. I love Amy Porterfield.
I own and have read parts of "Everything is Figuroutable." I plan to check out your books on writing because I really want to improve my writing. Thank you for sharing these.
I'm reading several books on wellness and movement right now, but I'm also reading "The Unwedding." I love to read a good mystery or a thriller for fun and escape.
And book stores and libraries are two of my favorite places. I need to add onto my house just for my books. My Kindle is also quite full!