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Dr Nia D Thomas's avatar
Dr Nia D Thomas
Aug 1, 2024

Ah! One day my book will be in a list like this.

PMA!

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7 replies by Jana and others
Daria Diaz's avatar
Daria Diaz
Aug 1, 2024

I've read "Two Weeks Notice," which started me down the path away from my career as a lawyer and down the path of my passion--health and wellness. I love Amy Porterfield.

I own and have read parts of "Everything is Figuroutable." I plan to check out your books on writing because I really want to improve my writing. Thank you for sharing these.

I'm reading several books on wellness and movement right now, but I'm also reading "The Unwedding." I love to read a good mystery or a thriller for fun and escape.

And book stores and libraries are two of my favorite places. I need to add onto my house just for my books. My Kindle is also quite full!

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