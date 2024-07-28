Don’t you love visiting physical bookstores? Whenever I visit a new town, one place I step into, without a doubt, is the Waterstones or whatever bookstore is around.

Typically, as soon as I walk in, I start browsing around, seeing what is on the shelves, taking a photo of the books that sparked my interest, and then buying them for my Kindle. I love carrying all of my books with me at all times, and the digital version is the only way.

I thought it’d be a good idea to share with you my reading list from last year. Don’t ask me why I think it’s a good idea to do it halfway through 2024.

Don’t judge a book by its cover—that's an old saying. You can tell a lot about people by what they read—says me.

Sharing my reading list with you will help you understand what I was going through, what peaked my interest, and, more importantly, I get to talk about the books I enjoyed reading.

Now, let’s get to it.

So, which one sparks your interest? Have you read any of these books before? I wonder what you are reading right now. Please post your suggestions in the comments.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a newsletter to write and a nap to take. Because sleep is essential, and I have the book notes to prove it.