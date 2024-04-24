Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.

Here are my Favourite Reads from April:

Stolen Focus by Johann Hari

Our attention spans have dropped from 12 seconds to 8 seconds since 2000.

Through extensive fieldwork and interviews with attention researchers, Hari exposes how our "inability to focus" is actually by design. Think your scattered mind is a personal failure? The science suggests otherwise: we're living in an attention economy where every ping, notification, and scroll is engineered to hijack your neural pathways.

Read this if:

You've tried and failed to "just put the phone away"

You're ready to stop blaming yourself and start understanding the bigger picture

The One Thing by Gary Keller and Jay Papasan

Here's what decades of productivity research has consistently shown: multitasking isn't just inefficient – it's impossible. Your brain literally cannot focus on multiple complex tasks simultaneously. Yet we keep trying, wondering why we're exhausted and unproductive.

The key insight? Success doesn't come from doing more things faster, but from doing the right thing longer.

Read this if:

You pride yourself on "handling multiple things at once"

You're ready to trade quantity for quality in your work and life

Do Nothing by Celeste Headlee

Headlee's historical analysis reveals something fascinating: our modern work ethic isn't natural – it's a relatively recent cultural construct that's making us miserable.

Most striking? The countries with shorter workweeks often outperform those celebrating burnout culture. It turns out doing less might actually help us accomplish more.

Read this if:

You feel guilty about taking breaks

Your worth is tied to your productivity

You suspect there's more to life than optimizing every minute

When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing by Daniel Pink

Think timing is everything? Pink's research suggests it's the only thing.

The most surprising finding? Up to 20% of variance in human performance comes down to "when" rather than "what." Your brilliant idea or terrible decision might have more to do with timing than talent.

Pink demonstrates how understanding your chronotype (natural daily rhythm) isn't just about productivity – it's about preventing mistakes and optimizing decisions.

Read this if:

You keep fighting your natural energy patterns

You're ready to work smarter by working in rhythm with your biology

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That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?