Welcome to this month's edition of 'Favourite Reads.' Here, I hope you'll find a selection of books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. Some of these books may have been on my shelf for months, while others are fresh and recent releases. However, each one stood out for its teachable moments!

As a bonus, I will include a brief interview with one of the Substack writers at the end, discussing topics related to the books. This interview, as well as the one I did for Robin Cangie (she/her) from Creative Letters, where I talk about my failures, are included at the end of this post. I hope this format will provide you with plenty of reading choices. Enjoy.

Here are my Favourite Reads from April:

Here is the book off the self-help shelf that promises happiness, success, power and all the nice things one might hope for when they're navigating one of many challenges of daily life. It’s like honey waiting for all of us to stick and get behind the Let Them Theory. And I did just so this month as I was navigating some personal struggles. I needed some quality advice and a mindset reset.

Now I want my money back.

As I was reading ‘Is it stealing or just business?’ by Amanda Hinton earlier this week, the post about plagiarism, I was exposed to the whole ‘authorship’ issues surrounding Mel Robbins’ latest book, the one I was just reading. Amanda shares the link to an article, Public Pressure & Mel Robbins by Sage Justice.

I recommend reading both of the posts before the book. To cut a long story short, in early 2022, way before Mel Robbins published her book, Poet Cassie Phillips went viral with the poem Let them, sparking the movement. Andy Mort explains the timeline on his YouTube channel, The Gentle Rebel, which I found through the link Sage Justice included in her article. You can go down the rabbit hole with this topic, as I did last Saturday.

Even though the book's idea is really helpful and liberating, I cannot support the plagiarism. Is it that hard to credit the true originator of an idea?

I come across this daily at work: ideas and suggestions getting pinched by co-workers to get into the spotlight, for what? in the hope of getting promotions, a glimpse of hope to improve the perception of the value, or for being caught up in their own insecurities with the value they bring—who knows?

You might think, why share this book? Whether it is the Let Them Theory or Cassie Phillips' poem, it brings the idea forward about the control and vice versa. It reminds me of the "Serenity Prayer” credited to Reinhold Niebuhr.

God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

Courage to change the things I can,

and Wisdom to know the difference.

By Reinhold Niebuhr

The easiest solution for me would be to remove this ‘controversial’ book from my Favourite reads, but that’d be too simple. I think the topic of the origin of ideas, plagiarism, and the darker side of the self-help ‘gurus’ deserves space. We should challenge ourselves and be extra careful about what we read and support, with both our attention and our money.

I’ve been going through some rough times over the past two weeks at work, to the point I was wondering, shall I quit or see if GP signs me off work for a couple of weeks? Neither has happened, I can report with a gist of joy. Instead, I cracked on reading this book, which made me laugh. I got caught up in someone else’s world and challenges instead. It helped me, for a while, forget about nonsensical things I have to deal with on a day-to-day basis. This book was a gift, and I must say it’s a beautiful book to the eye and to the touch.

If you’re into dark humour, this book will have you giggle as you read. Humour is often a relatively good remedy for tougher days.

Simple theoretical dream of murdering your employer, this was a highly amusing and comforting read.

Why I Loved It:For the masterful weaving of humor and suspense, elaborate plotting, and moral dilemmas. Reading this book leads you to one realisation: if you need to read the book titled Murder your employer, it’s time to reevaluate your career life and perhaps move on in a different direction. At least, that’s what I got out of it, plus the good time giggling whilst reading.

Read this if:

You love dark humor and clever wordplay.

You enjoy thrillers.

You’ve ever fantasised (just a little) about the "perfect crime"

History fascinated me in school, but that passion went away as I got involved in corporate topics, everything related to management, leadership, and development. History had to wait. I’d like to reignite this interest, as I am convinced there’s a lot to learn from the past.

So, I am starting lightly and with a good sense of humour. David Mitchell, a British comedian, actor, and writer, takes us on a journey through post-Roman England up to Elizabeth I. Unruly delivers a delightful look at Britain’s chaotic past.

Why I Loved It: For its amusing tale through history.

Read this if:

You love history but not in the form of dry textbooks.

You enjoy British humour with some sharp social commentary.

You want to see the past with amused eyes.

With this book, I started my new series: “Let’s talk about…” our monthly discussions about books, mainly from the nonfiction genre.

As soon as I started reading this book, I knew I would eventually write a longer essay about it. After all, it is pretty impressive that someone can write 393 pages on the topic of rituals.

Throughout the book, Norton argues that by shifting our mindset from habits to rituals, we can transform the mundane into something meaningful. This key message alone could form a good selling point, especially if you’re yearning for a bit of newness in your days.

“These simple actions might not be changing our outside world, but they do affect us—all of us—on the inside. Rituals are one of humanity’s greatest tools for providing just the right emotional or psychological effect at just the right moment.”

Why It Resonated:I would summarise it as a ‘feel good’ book that offers many ideas and a fresh perspective on daily routines and how to enrich them with some meaning by turning them into rituals. Norton’s covers how rituals can help us in a number of important areas, such as finding joy at work, dealing with loss, and creating a sense of community, even how to improve our relationships and create more sense of control for ourselves.

“Whether we are taking inspiration from the world’s greatest performers, scientist, artists, and athletes and enacting unitue rituals before a performance, ustaning our connections and commitment—at work and at home—or seeing out ways to cope with loss, the rituals effect is a reminder taht these odd patterns of repetitive behaviour exist because we, as humans, have always relied on them.”

Read This If:

You’re curious about how small changes in your mindset can enhance daily life.

You’re seeking more meaning in your routines.

You’re fascinated by the intersection of psychology and tradition.

This was a surprising reminder that purpose can be found in the most straightforward actions.

“What did you do today to love, appreciate, laugh, mourn, savour, experience, just a little bit more? And what more can you do tomorrow?”

My current Roxane Gay collection

I hope to write as well as Roxane Gay one day. Whenever I love the book this much, I purchase it in three formats: audio, hardback and ebook (to carry with me wherever I go). Every month I fall into a tiny obsession with some of the greatest authors. Last month, I mentioned my obsession with Malcolm Gladwell's work. This month, it was Roxane Gay. I have nothing in common with Miss Gay. I am white. I don’t identify myself as a strong feminist, I’m straight, and I only visited America once. I grew up in Slovakia. In the 80s, the country was still recovering from communism, so it was the polar opposite of the American dream.

Yet her writing style and heartfelt opinions with cultural criticism drew me to her work. Now I have a full collection on my desk, minus the latest release—The Portable Feminist Reader—which I cannot get my hands on until June—but it’s coming.

Why I Loved It: Gay’s writing is fearless, incisive, and deeply human. She has a way of making even the most complex issues feel like your issues, too. I adore her no-nonsense style.

Read this if:

You want cultural criticism that is as sharp as it is compassionate.

You appreciate writing that blends the political with the personal.

You love an author who doesn’t just observe the world—she challenges it.

Favourite books from Substack writers

In today’s edition of favourite reads, Orsi Temesvári from "Own Your Story” shares her answers to my five questions—exploring the books that have inspired and stayed with her.

Orsi is 💛 Resilience and life Coach, speaker, and podcaster in a wheelchair who helps people transform difficulties into opportunities.

This month, I had the pleasure to answer Robin Cangie (she/her) questions about my experience with failure, and with that, consider, can you ever be happy that you failed? You can read more here as I share my grant failures.