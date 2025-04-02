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Louise Tilbrook's avatar
Louise Tilbrook
Apr 2, 2025

I have similar thoughts about the Let Them book too. I read it and found it really helpful, empowering really. And then I found out about the plagiarism thing which really threw me. I'm still not sure how I feel about Mel Robbins now in light of this, I guess I was going she would address it in some way 🤷

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Mika
Apr 13, 2025

Thanks for this list. It made me realise that I haven’t found a book that I couldn’t put down in a while. Might be time to go exploring and this list could be a good springboard! Thanks Jana!

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