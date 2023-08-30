Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.

Here are my Favourite Reads from August ‘23:

Overwhelmed by Brigid Schulte

Americans work 47 more hours per year than in 1979, yet feel less accomplished. Schulte's book reveals why: we've confused busyness with productivity.

The most striking finding is that women perform 65% more unpaid work than men, creating a "second shift" that compounds overwhelm.

Read this if:

Your to-do list has become your identity

Your "free time" feels like a joke

You're exhausted all the time

Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle by Emily and Amelia Nagoski

The Nagoski sisters’ research reveals what previous burnout literature got wrong: it's not just about managing stress, but completing the stress cycle. Think about it – our bodies still react to work deadlines like we're running from predators, but instead of fighting or fleeing, we're sitting in meetings pretending everything's fine.

The most fascinating finding is that burnout isn't a personal failure; it's a systemic response to impossible expectations. Everything changes when you understand that your exhaustion is a rational reaction to irrational demands.

Read this if:

You're tired of being told to "just meditate more"

Your role of [fill in the blank] feels unsustainable

You need evidence-based hope that recovery is possible

The Upside of Stress by Kelly McGonigal

The data is fascinating: people who view stress as helpful show 23% lower cortisol levels than those who see it as harmful. McGonigal's book turns everything we thought we knew about pressure upside down.

Most provocative finding? Stress avoidance is more damaging than stress itself, leading to more anxiety and less resilience.

Read this if:

You've tried to eliminate stress (and failed)

That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?