Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.

Here are my Favourite Reads from December ‘23:

Hidden Potential by Adam Grant

The research is clear: talent is overrated. Studies show that "natural ability" accounts for only 20-30% of performance. Grant's book reveals how characteristics we often overlook—like curiosity and resilience—are actually better predictors of long-term success.

Most compelling finding? People who view potential as expandable outperform those who see it as fixed by up to 40%, regardless of initial ability.

Read this if:

You've been labelled "not naturally talented"

You're ready to trade a fixed mindset for growth

Now, discover your strengths by Marcus Buckingham

Here's what Gallup's research shows: people who focus on their strengths are 6x more engaged at work and 3x more likely to report high quality of life. Buckingham's book reveals why traditional development approaches fail: we spend 80% of our time trying to fix weaknesses that rarely improve beyond mediocrity.

The shift? Excellence comes from amplifying strengths, not eliminating weaknesses.

Read this if:

Your performance reviews focus on "areas for improvement"

You're tired of trying to be good at everything

Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us by Daniel H. Pink

Pink's analysis reveals why our fundamental assumptions about motivation are wrong.

The science is clear: autonomous motivation produces better results than controlled motivation, with studies showing 3x higher engagement and 2x better problem-solving capabilities.

Read this if:

You've noticed money motivates less over time

You're ready to trade carrots and sticks

Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek

Sinek's book shows that companies with a clear purpose report 30% higher innovation and 40% higher employee retention.

Read this if:

Your team knows what to do but not why they do it

Your vision statements sound like everyone else's

You want to build loyalty, not just compliance

Time Smart by Ashley Whillans

Research shows 80% of working adults feel time-scarce, regardless of actual hours worked. Whillans' research reveals something counterintuitive: time stress often has less to do with hours and more to do with how we value them.

Most provocative finding? People who prioritize time over money report 40% higher life satisfaction, yet we consistently make choices that prioritize money over time.

Read this if:

You're ready to stop trading life for productivity

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That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?