Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.

Here are my Favourite Reads from February:

The Art of Non-Conformity: Set Your Own Rules, Live the Life You Want and Change the World by Chris Guillebeau

Most people regret the risks they didn't take, not the ones they did. Guillebeau reveals a startling pattern: successful non-conformists aren't fearless – they're just better at calculating which fears matter.

Through case studies of unconventional success stories, Guillebeau demonstrates how the "safe path" has become increasingly dangerous in today's economy. The most striking finding? Traditional career trajectories now often carry more risk than entrepreneurial ventures.

Consider this: 70% of workers feel disengaged at work, yet most continue following prescribed paths out of fear.

Read this if:

Your resume looks impressive, but your soul feels empty

You're tired of postponing your actual goals for "someday"

‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying’ by Marie Kondo

Here's what neuroscience tells us: physical clutter hinders our ability to focus. Kondo's method isn't just about organising.

Research shows that people spend an average of 2.5 days per year searching for misplaced items. But the most fascinating finding isn't about time lost – it's about decision fatigue. Every item in your space demands micro-decisions, depleting your mental bandwidth for what actually matters.

The key insight? Joy isn't just a feeling – it's a decision-making tool.

Read this if:

You never feel organised

You're ready to stop managing stuff and start enjoying life

The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F**k by Sarah Knight

Studies show we spend up to 55% of our energy on activities we feel we "should" do rather than want to do. Knight's framework isn't just attitude—it's evidence-based boundary setting.

Through behavioural science and sharp cultural critique, Knight exposes how people-pleasing doesn't just exhaust us – it actually makes us less effective at maintaining relationships that matter.

Most provocative finding? Your fear of saying no typically exceeds any actual negative consequences by 3x to 4x.

Read this if:

Your calendar is a collection of obligations you resent

You say many reluctant "yeses"

That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?