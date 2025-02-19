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SJ Fallick's avatar
SJ Fallick
Feb 19, 2025

Hi Jana, I like the sound of Several Short Sentances About Writing - especially the focus on how to think about writing versus the act itself. Will add it to my list! I can highly recommend Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman. The follow up to his previous book Four Thousand Weeks, it’s all about accepting the finite nature of life and embracing your limitations. I’m writing a more in-depth review in this months Future You, dropping next Tuesday!

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Camera & Words
Feb 19, 2025Edited

I’m always looking for writing books that go beyond the “how to.” Sounds like _Several short sentences about writing_ with its mix of guidance & inspiration fits the bill. I’m adding it to my tbr list. Thanks for these great recommendations.

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