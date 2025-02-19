Welcome to this month's edition of 'Favourite Reads.' Here, I hope you'll find a selection of books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. Some of these books may have been on my shelf for months, while others are fresh and recent releases. However, each one stood out for its teachable moments!

As a bonus, I will include a brief interview with one of the Substack writers at the end, discussing topics related to the books. My hope is that this format will provide you with plenty of reading choices. Enjoy.

Here are my Favourite Reads from February:

History, memory, and love come together in this moving historical fiction.

This novel takes place in Nazi-occupied Poland and tells the story of three characters: Viktor, a tired academic; Elsa, a secretary forced to work for the Gestapo; and Carl, a policeman struggling with his past. Lopez-Barrantes examines how history affects identity and love.

Why I Loved It:

Matthew Long recommended this book during my interview series, "Behind the Substack with…," where I ask each guest to suggest the book that has had the greatest influence on them. I wouldn’t have chosen "The Requisitions" on my own, but it pleasantly surprised me.

"What is the colour of forgetting? A cosmic black hole? A blinding white light? Or is it the phantasmagoria of colours we see when we press our palms to our eyelids and keep applying the pressure?

Despite our best efforts to understand it, control it, and chase it down, time eludes us."

Read this if:

You enjoy reading historical fiction that has strong emotional connections.

You like novels that look at how memory and history connect.

The Requisitions showed me why reading books outside my usual choices is not only beneficial, it’s enjoyable.

The Dip by Seth Godin

Every project starts with excitement, but that excitement can fade when challenges come up. "The Dip" helps you decide if the struggle is worth it or if it’s better to move on. Seth Godin’s main point is that successful people know when to quit quickly and without guilt if something isn't helping them. This approach gives them the energy to tackle more important challenges.

Why I Loved It:

This is a short book that helps you make better decisions about your long-term goals. It can be read in about an hour. It shows that quitting can be a smart choice instead of a failure. I have found this lesson very helpful in my own sticky life situations. (I’ll share more about that in next week’s Chapter Two.)

Read this if:

You are at a crossroads and questioning your path.

You want to know when to keep going and when to change direction.

You prefer books that are short, helpful, yet full of insights.

This small book is ideal for anyone who is facing difficult decisions.

What Would Boudicca Do? by Beth Coates and Elizabeth Foley

Strong women from history might have a bit of valuable advice for us today.

What should you do if your boss steals your ideas? How can you handle feelings of impostor syndrome?—I’ve been wrestling with both of these problems for over two years now. This guide uses the wisdom of strong women from history to help you face today’s challenges.

Why I Loved It:

It is bold and empowering, filled with interesting historical facts. It reminds us that we can gain strength from the women who came before us, even if our challenges are different today. Even if you don't find the answers you're looking for, you'll still find this book entertaining.

Read this if:

You want to invite a little humour into your mundane days.

You need a fun and useful guide to help you handle the chaos and frustrations of modern life through a historical lens—because why not?!

This book made me laugh. And laughing is good.

Several Short Sentences about Writing by Verlyn Klinkenborg

Good writing starts with clear thinking—and noticing.

Klinkenborg challenges your ideas about writing. He offers short and clear lessons on the craft. He focuses on the power of short sentences and shows why it’s important to notice the world around you. This book is a helpful guide for writers.

Why I Loved It:

“Several Short Sentences about Writing” is not a guide on how to write, but rather how to think about writing. Klinkenborg encourages writers to focus on curiosity and precision rather than strict rules.

Read this if:

You are a writer who wants to improve your skills.

You like books that mix guidance with inspiration.

I will frequently return to this book, and it deserves a permanent place on my desk—can you tell?!

Several Short Sentences about Writing by Verlyn Klinkenborg. I know! Some of you will be horrified by the notes, highlights and folded corners

And now, let’s hear from Substack writers on the beloved topic of the books.

Favourite books from Substack writers

In today’s edition of favourite reads, Amy I Beeson from "‘I Need to Finish This Before I Die by Amy Beeson shares her answers to my five questions—exploring the books that have inspired and stayed with her.

Amy I Beeson is a writer in West London. Her three books, which were published by HarperCollins, are The New Arrival, Our Country Nurse, Happy Baby, and Happy Family. She is Head of Storytelling at Wordsby Communications and co-founder of the non-profit The Story Pod.

Let’s discuss. What books have you read recently? Please share your thoughts in the comments—I’d love to hear from you!