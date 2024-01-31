Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.

Here are my Favourite Reads from January:

The War of Art by Steven Pressfield

Pressfield's book reveals how resistance operates like a biological defence mechanism, becoming stronger precisely when we're about to make meaningful progress.

Studies show that procrastination spikes by 42% when we face tasks that challenge our identity or potential. The most fascinating finding? Professional creatives experience the same level of resistance as amateurs – they've just developed better battle strategies.

Consider this: every successful creative project began with someone choosing to work despite their fear, not in its absence.

Read this if:

You've got a drawer full of unfinished manuscripts

Your best ideas come right as you're falling asleep

You're tired of being your own worst enemy

Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

Here's what neuroscience tells us about creativity: Creative breakthroughs are 31% more likely to occur when we maintain what researchers call "playful seriousness" rather than grim determination. Gilbert recognises that creativity isn't a talent—it's a relationship.

Ideas literally behave like living things, growing stronger or weaker based on the attention we give them.

Read this if:

Your inner critic has better job security than you do

You've mistaken suffering for seriousness

You're ready to trade perfectionism for possibility

I Didn't Do the Thing Today: Letting Go of Productivity Guilt by Madeleine Dore

Dore cuts through the noise with research showing how our obsession with doing more is actually making us do less.

Most striking finding? Rest-guilt actually reduces cognitive performance by up to 26% - meaning the guilt about not working is more harmful than not working.

Read this if:

Your self-worth fluctuates with your to-do list completion

You've turned "busy" into a personality trait

How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell

Odell combines neuroscience and social critique to explain why "doing nothing" isn't lazy – it's survival.

The most compelling evidence? The"non-productive" time helps us with problem-solving by 33%.

Consider this: while tech companies measure success in "time spent," research shows our most meaningful insights come during moments of purposeful disengagement.

Read this if:

You mistake scrolling for rest

You're ready to treat focus as a finite resource

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That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?