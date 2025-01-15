Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads.' Here, you will find a selection of books that will make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These books are not just for your shelves; they will stay in your mind long after you finish reading.

Here are my Favourite Reads from January:

The Gray Lady Winked: How the New York Times's Misreporting, Distortions and Fabrications Radically Alter History by Ashley Rindsberg

With influence comes responsibility. And as Ashley Rindsberg argues, the New York Times hasn’t always used its power wisely.

This book is a gripping critique of how journalism impacts history, culture, and politics. Each of its ten chapters reveals moments when the NYT prioritized self-interest or ideology over truth, showing the profound consequences on public opinion and historical events.

“Rather than simply reporting the news, [the Times] actively helps to shape it.”

Why I loved it: I’ve always been fascinated by stories of deception, scandal, and the hidden forces shaping history. This book scratched that itch and left me questioning the media narratives I’ve taken for granted.

Read this if:

You’re interested in media and how journalism impacts historical and political events.

You want to explore how major institutions shape public opinion and influence narratives.

You’re curious about investigative critiques of mainstream media and its role in society.

You, in general, enjoy a great piece of writing.

This was one of those rare reads I didn’t want to end, and I’m already sad it’s over.

Two recommendations this month; what can I say? January has been slow for me

First-Person Journalism: A Guide to Writing Personal Nonfiction with Real Impact by Martha Nichols

The next book I want to share with you today was mentioned during one of Sarah Fay’s workshops on the W@W publication Opinion Posts in Polarized Times, and I am so glad it was.

Writing isn’t just about putting words on the page—it’s about creating impact. Martha Nichols’s book is a practical guide for anyone who wants to combine personal storytelling with journalistic rigour.

Key takeaways: Nichols outlines nine elements essential for first-person nonfiction: passion, self-reporting, keen observation, attribution, counterpoints, and more. She also features examples from celebrated writers like Joan Didion, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and James Baldwin.

Why I loved it:As someone who didn’t formally study journalism, this book has been my go-to resource for honing my craft. It’s filled with actionable advice, inspiring examples, and a reminder that good writing comes from clarity, authenticity, and structure.

Read this if:

You’re a writer—whether just starting out or already established—who loves mixing personal stories with journalistic insights.

You’re eager to learn how to craft engaging personal essays or memoirs.

You’re on the lookout for practical tips to help you create nonfiction pieces that truly resonate with your readers.

This book has earned a permanent spot on my desk, and I’ll be revisiting it often.

Let’s Discuss

Have you read any of these books? What’s your take on media’s role in shaping narratives or the balance between personal and factual storytelling? Let’s chat in the comments—I’d love to hear your thoughts.

And if you’ve been reading something incredible lately, share it! Your recommendations often end up on my own reading list.

Join me again in the February edition of "Favourite Reads," where I'll share inspiring books for your coffee breaks and introduce a new interview series featuring fellow writers and their favourite reads.