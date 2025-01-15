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Lauren Powell's avatar
Lauren Powell
Jan 16, 2025

Both sound fascinating in their own ways - thank you for sharing! 📚

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1 reply by Jana
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Jason
Jan 15, 2025

The gray lady winked sounds fascinating, I will definitely have to give it a try. I do love a scandal, but often find myself watching documentaries about them rather than reading. This seems like a good chance to give reading one a go!

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