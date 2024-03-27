Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.

Here are my Favourite Reads from March:

Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown

The more we try to do, the less we actually accomplish. This paradox haunts our productivity-obsessed culture, where "busy" has become a status symbol rather than a warning sign.

McKeown's "Essentialism" isn't just another productivity manifesto – Through compelling case studies and behavioural science, he demonstrates how successful people aren't those who do everything but those who do the right things.

McKeown's framework suggests that every "yes" you say is actually saying "no" to dozens of other opportunities. The real question isn't "Can I do it all?" but "Should I even try?"

Read this if:

You keep on apologising for delayed responses

The phrase "I'm just so busy" has become your personal mantra

You secretly envy people who seem to accomplish more by doing less

Get Everything Done—and Still Have Time to Play by Mark Forster

Through behavioural science and practical how-to suggestions, Forster demonstrates why traditional productivity methods often fail: they ignore our need for play, flexibility, and occasional chaos.

Most fascinating? When we inject elements of play into our work, cognitive performance actually improves. Your inner procrastinator isn't your enemy – it's trying to tell you something important about how you work best.

Read this if:

You've tried every productivity app and still feel behind

You secretly suspect work doesn't have to feel like punishment

Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang's

Pang reveals something revolutionary: rest isn't a reward for productivity – it's a prerequisite.

Through case studies of Nobel winners, artists, and innovators, Pang uncovers a pattern: the most prolific creators typically worked intensely for just four hours daily. The remaining time? They walked, napped, or pursued hobbies – activities we now know to activate our brain's default mode network, which is crucial for creativity.

The most provocative finding? Your afternoon nap could be more productive than your morning meetings.

Read this if:

You are (always) exhausted

Your idea of rest is checking email in bed

You're ready to stop confusing motion with progress

Burnout: The Secret to Solving the Stress Cycle by Emily and Amelia Nagoski

The Nagoski sisters’ research reveals what previous burnout literature got wrong: it's not just about managing stress, but completing the stress cycle. Think about it – our bodies still react to work deadlines like we're running from predators, but instead of fighting or fleeing, we're sitting in meetings pretending everything's fine.

The most fascinating finding? Burnout isn't a personal failure; it's a systemic response to impossible expectations. When you understand that your exhaustion is a rational reaction to irrational demands, everything changes.

Read this if:

You're tired of being told to "just meditate more"

Your role of [fill in the blank] feels unsustainable

You need evidence-based hope that recovery is possible

That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?