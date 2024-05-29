‘Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.

Here are my Favourite Reads from May:

Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown

The more we try to do, the less we actually accomplish. This paradox haunts our productivity-obsessed culture, where "busy" has become a status symbol rather than a warning sign.

McKeown's "Essentialism" isn't just another productivity manifesto – Through compelling case studies and behavioural science, he demonstrates how successful people aren't those who do everything but those who do the right things.

McKeown's framework suggests that every "yes" you say is actually saying "no" to dozens of other opportunities. The real question isn't "Can I do it all?" but "Should I even try?"

Read this if:

You keep on apologising for delayed responses

The phrase "I'm just so busy" has become your personal mantra

You secretly envy people who seem to accomplish more by doing less

Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle by Emily and Amelia Nagoski

The Nagoski sisters’ research reveals what previous burnout literature got wrong: it's not just about managing stress, but completing the stress cycle. Think about it – our bodies still react to work deadlines like we're running from predators, but instead of fighting or fleeing, we're sitting in meetings pretending everything's fine.

The most fascinating finding? Burnout isn't a personal failure; it's a systemic response to impossible expectations. When you understand that your exhaustion is a rational reaction to irrational demands, everything changes.

Read this if:

You're tired of being told to "just meditate more"

Your role of [fill in the blank] feels unsustainable

You need evidence-based hope that recovery is possible

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

In times when everyone's trying to optimise their happiness, Manson presents his view: maybe the pursuit of perpetual positivity is part of the problem. Drawing from both stoic philosophy and contemporary psychology, he makes a compelling case for selective caring.

What sets this book apart isn't just its colourful language—it's how Manson uses behavioural research to challenge self-help.

People who try to care deeply about everything end up caring effectively about nothing. Manson's framework helps you identify what actually deserves your limited emotional bandwidth.

Read this if:

You're exhausted from pretending everything's "fine"

You need permission to stop caring about things that don't matter

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That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?