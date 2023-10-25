Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.

Here are my Favourite Reads from October ‘23:

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg’s

Fogg's behavioural research reveals why: we've been thinking about habit formation all wrong.

The most striking finding is that successful habit formation tally more strongly with simplicity (r=0.82) than with motivation (r=0.34). In other words, making habits tiny is more effective than going big.

Read this if:

Your motivation consistently crashes after day three

Your self-improvement goals feel like self-punishment

Atomic Habits by James Clear

40% of our daily actions are habits, not decisions. Clear suggests that tiny 1% improvements compound into 37x better performance over a year.

The key isn't motivation—it's making good habits inevitable.

Read this if:

You keep trying to outwork bad systems

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That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?