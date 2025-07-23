Each Reads project explores one topic through carefully chosen nonfiction books from different genres and eras — history, investigative journalism, memoir, and cultural studies. The aim isn’t to recommend as many books as possible, but to understand a subject deeply by placing books in conversation with one another.

Reads is not a list of “the best books on X.”

It’s a slow investigation, using books as evidence.

Every project is guided by a single question and follows a clear structure: why the topic matters, how different books approach it, and what this reading reveals when viewed together.

Reads is designed for readers who want depth, context, and ideas worth returning to — not speed or summaries.

Published three times a year.

Saved, not skimmed.

Published Reads Projects in 2025

SEPTEMBER READS: A project for reading in depth about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the history of both countries

OCTOBER READS: A project for reading in depth about true crime stories in books to get ready for Halloween

DECEMBER READS: A project for reading in depth about the history of witchcraft

Upcoming Reads Projects in 2026

APRIL READS: A project for reading in depth about whistleblowing

AUGUST READS: A project for reading in depth about life in China

DECEMBER READS: A project for reading in depth about climate change and how we respond to it

Upcoming Reads Projects in 2027

READS: A project for reading in depth about journalists who were silenced for telling the truth

READS: A project for reading in depth about British history, including the empire and how it is remembered

If you have hints or ideas you’d like to share, please either pop them in the comments section or email me at jana.substack@gmail.com. Your input is appreciated, and I will, of course, credit you for the idea. Thank you.

If I take on a topic, I delve deeply and read everything I can find on it.