Books I enjoyed in September
A curated list of books that don't just fill your shelves—the kind of books that sit with you long after you’ve turned the last page
Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.
Here are my Favourite Reads from September ‘23:
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman
Burkeman's book reveals why productivity systems often fail: they're built on the fantasy of infinite time.
Read this if:
Your to-do list assumes you have unlimited time
Your productivity system needs its own productivity system
Deep Work by Cal Newport
Knowledge workers spend 47% of their day on shallow tasks. Newport's, now, ‘productivity classic’ shows how this destroys our ability to think deeply.
Read this if:
Your focus feels like a muscle you've forgotten to use
Your workday is a collection of thousand notifications
Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Every Day by Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky
Here's what attention research shows: we make 35,000 decisions daily. Most drain our energy without moving us forward.
The most fascinating finding is that people who identify one daily priority accomplish 326% more meaningful work than those who maintain multiple "top priorities."
Read this if:
Your calendar has no blank space
Your "urgent" list takes over your "important" list
You're ready to stop managing time
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That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?