Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.

Here are my Favourite Reads from September ‘23:

Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman

Burkeman's book reveals why productivity systems often fail: they're built on the fantasy of infinite time.

Read this if:

Your to-do list assumes you have unlimited time

Your productivity system needs its own productivity system

Deep Work by Cal Newport

Knowledge workers spend 47% of their day on shallow tasks. Newport's, now, ‘productivity classic’ shows how this destroys our ability to think deeply.

Read this if:

Your focus feels like a muscle you've forgotten to use

Your workday is a collection of thousand notifications

​​Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Every Day by Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky

Here's what attention research shows: we make 35,000 decisions daily. Most drain our energy without moving us forward.

The most fascinating finding is that people who identify one daily priority accomplish 326% more meaningful work than those who maintain multiple "top priorities."

Read this if:

Your calendar has no blank space

Your "urgent" list takes over your "important" list

You're ready to stop managing time

That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?