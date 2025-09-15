Journalist and historian Anne Applebaum has become my go-to resource in understanding the Russia-Ukraine relationship. She is the Pulitzer Prize Winner for her work collecting accounts of the Gulag, the history of the Soviet forced labour camps.

Red Famine is an account of the period between 1932-1933 when Russia attempted and succeeded in starving, by recent estimation, 4 million people in Ukraine, especially from the farm lands.

Apart from some superficial information around Red Famine, I didn’t know much before I picked up this book. It’s a tragic tale, a difficult read, but such a thorough account that will teach you all you didn't know about the genocide that doesn't receive much attention.

Red Famine by Anne Applebaum

As part of the Russia–Ukraine conflict this month, to fully understand the conflict, I had to look back decades and even centuries. Part of it is reading and learning about the Red Famine, which I found extremely difficult and had to take breaks from over several days.

With that said, please, if you choose to pick up this book, take care of your well-being with regular breaks. It’s undoubtedly one of the most challenging reads.

Book and Anne Applebaum's writing is impeccable, emotive and highly captivating.

Red Famine took place between 1932 and 1933 and affected a large part of what was then part of the USSR, known in Ukraine as the Holodomor (the death by starvation).

Anne Applebaum takes us through the history of Red Famine in her book under the same title. From the times before the famine, during and the cover-up that followed.

