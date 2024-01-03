Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Swapna Savant's avatar
Swapna Savant
Jan 8, 2024

Very valuable I recently researched and wrote about adding SMART goals to your career development as making goals more tangible. I liked your thoughts on rewarding yourself and having accountable buddy, that is an incredible way to help yourself with your goals. Thanks for sharing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
Yan-Min Siau's avatar
Yan-Min Siau
Jan 6, 2024

What a valuable resource! It not only provides guidance on setting goals but also offers insights into staying committed and overcoming setbacks. The inclusion of accountability and daily affirmations is fantastic—often overlooked but crucial aspects.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture