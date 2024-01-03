The Ritual Effect by Dr Michael Norton

This Week’s Read

The Ritual Effect: From Habit to Ritual, Harness the Surprising Power of Everyday Actions by Dr Michael Norton

Norton, as described on his website, is not a self-help guru, but he is a leading behavioural scientist, behavioural economics researcher, and Harvard Business School Professor. In his latest book, The Ritual Effect, he explores how ordinary routines become rituals that shape meaning, identity, and connection.

“All of us are living a ritual life”, Norton writes, “these odd patterns of repetitive behaviour exist because we, as humans, have always relied on them.”

Rather than treating habits as mere efficiency tools, he shows how repeated actions—whether lighting a candle, running the same route, or sharing a family meal—gain symbolic weight over time.

In this four-part book, Norton examines the rituals themselves and their impact on us, our work, and the world.

Drawing on psychology and multiple examples, he reveals how rituals help us cope with uncertainty, mark transitions, and feel part of something larger.

“These simple actions might not be changing our outside world, ” Norton writes, “but they do affect us—all of us—on the inside.”

If you enjoyed this series and find benefit in receiving key insights from both known and unknown nonfiction books, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Most Wednesdays, I share one insight from the book I’m reading—something valuable, thoughtful, or just worth pausing for.