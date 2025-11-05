“Unruly women are always witches. No matter what century we’re in.” — Roxane Gay

Tell me this fencing and autumn leaves do not give you a witchy vibe

If you are a woman in a position of power (usually in the work setting), the chances are you have been called a witch, cowardly, behind your back.

This particular name-calling could be a whole new post on it’s own. The topic of witches and witchcraft brings a smile to my face and takes me back many (30+) years. Throughout my childhood, we had a cottage near the woods where we would spend our family weekends. Idyllic place.

Imagine a cottage set across a small pond with the tiny bridge you had to cross to get close. In front of the wooden cottage sat a tall apple tree. Across the giant stones, a path was laid out, and another tree stood, accompanied by a large wooden table and wooden benches on either side. If you follow the giant stone-made path, you get to the four or five-step staircase leading to the front door of the cottage. When you enter this wooden cottage painted in dark brown with some white paint touch-ups around the door and window frames, you find yourself in the ‘kitchen area’ with the opening to the living space, which has a wooden table in the middle and bed areas around the walls. That’s it. No other rooms, only one floor.

You can hardly call it a weekend getaway villa, but it was enough for three of us—Mom rarely came to spend time with us at weekends, most of the time she had to work. Off the cottage, there was the road leading up far into the woods. You could walk for miles, getting deeper into the woods. The cottage was not as secluded as I made it sound. We had neighbours all around us within a fair distance, allowing everyone to enjoy quiet time, but not so secluded that we feared the dark.

Picture on the left: My dad and me on the steps of the cottage. The picture on the right: Me (clearly obsessed with pink everything) playing around the stream I mentioned

We would take walks often in the summer evenings and nights, walking the path towards the woods. On the right side of the path was a small stream running all the way to the woods. Right before the large wooden area where the path narrowed and narrowed, a stream gathered in a larger pond where we used to swim on hot summer days. That’s the place we used to walk up to on our early evening walks. On the way to the ‘swimming area’, about halfway, there was a cross. Old, stoned, discoloured and overgrown by mesh and grass. There was writing, but you couldn’t make out what it said, adding to its charm and spookiness. Only our dad knew.

He said it’s a monument, it stood as a reminder, no witches could enter past this ‘border’. He said they used to use little stools to tell who the witch is. He said that if you wanted to stay in the safe zone on that specific day (I cannot remember the date; it was too long ago), you had to draw a charcoal circle around you to stay safe. Old folklore tales, that’s what it sounded like. My dad was a good storyteller, especially when it came to stories around withes, not so much withcraft. It used to awaken a tiny bit of fear to hear Dad’s witch stories. However, I also recall that it used to arouse curiosity more.

So, as October is the month I lost my dad back in 2016. It is also the month scented with anticipation of Halloween and the Day of the Dead. I decided to pick up a few books on witchcraft and witches, and this November, go down the rabbit hole with some questions I wanted to get answers for:

Was the old place a monument to No Witches Zone?

When were the terms’ witch’ and ‘witchcraft’ first used, and why?

Why were witches hunted for centuries across all of Europe?

Do all European countries share the history of witchcraft?

When did the church stop prosecuting and murdering witches?

What places in England could we visit to learn more about the history of witchcraft, as well as good places to visit for the same purpose across the whole?

How To Kill A Witch by Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi

Now onto the book suggestion and my current read…

In my recent browse through the bookshop—How To Kill a Witch caught my attention. As soon as I finished preparing for the interview and the actual interview/presentation was over, I began reading this book. Emerging from the historical facts, I read it from cover to cover in three days.

Brought up as a catholic, the atrocity done on women by the church fascinates me to the point of slight obsession.

This year, I was lucky enough to find many great books. I stretched and expanded on purpose, as I didn’t want to reach the end cover—the books I wanted to curl up with and cuddle under blankets. How to Kill a Witch is one of them—the book written by self-proclaimed Witches of Scotland.

Well, as the authors state, it’s the title of the campaign they launched, as well as the name of their podcast. The idea began with Claire, a Scottish advocate with a particular focus on constitutional issues, human rights, and sentencing, as she walked her dogs in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens with a view of Edinburgh Castle. Over time, the campaign secured the formal state apology to all accused of witchcraft in Scotland, and sparked a worldwide cultural conversation about women’s history.

How To Kill a Witch reads like a guide, mainly as the book was first written as manual for ‘potential patriarchal persecutores out there’ and due to the How to title, which continues with each chapter: ‘How to start a witch hunt’, ‘How to prick a witch’, ‘How to try a witch’, How to burn a witch’. It’s a historical account; a lot of it is barbaric. As authors write, “the truth about the Scottish witch trials is bloody and horrific”; it might make you feel woozy.

The way the authors approached writing the book seems like something I want to do eventually here with Bookmarked; in this case, it’s not even unrealistic—I fancy a short weekend trip to Edinburgh early next year. Clair and Zoe followed the footsteps of those featured in the book, visiting their graves, attending memorials, meeting with historians and immersing themselves in the stories.

This makes the How To Kill a Witch book a catalyst for the month of November, when I will get into a rabbit hole of the obsession, hunts and atrocities of witches between the 15th to 18th centuries, in Scotland, England, but also the rest of Europe.

I hope you are as fascinated by this hundreds-year-old topic as I am, as I will be sharing with you the books and documentaries that I heavily relied on during my research.