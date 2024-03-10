Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Wisniewski's avatar
Joel Wisniewski
Feb 18

Jana,

I like your welcome letter. Very well done.

Joel

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
christina fang's avatar
christina fang
Sep 29, 2024

I've also been trying to make rent from making words so, this is super inspiring to me, and I cannot wait to continue reading! I really appreciate the diverse array of things that you are doing, and I look forward to hopefully connecting more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture