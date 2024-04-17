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Karen Smiley's avatar
Karen Smiley
Jun 9, 2024

Lots of great points here that are resonating, Jana - very thought-provoking! I’m curious now to check out the chronotypes. :)

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Sylwia Biczyk's avatar
Sylwia Biczyk
Apr 18, 2024

I loved The Big Magic andd found it very inspirational. I loved the concept of ideas coming and knocking on the door of our minds. It helped realise I better invite them in when the come, even if it' 3 am ;)

I do write posts in advance as it's less stressfull for me. I draft, come back, rewite, improve. It just takes longer.

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