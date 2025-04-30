Spend some time on the Notes and you will make one observation. There are more and more people joining Substack with tips, tricks, hacks and ideas to help you grow faster, better, etc. So, I am compelled to share what I have picked up for free from Substack themselves. Each of us has access to these resources. So please, before paying another expert, read Substack's free resources.

Before we begin, a massive disclaimer: none of the genius ideas and strategies I am about to share come from me. These are the growth strategies I’ve selected, highlighted, and bookmarked while reading the Substack growth series and On Substack, where featured Substack writers share their strategies. Some of which worked and some did not.

These strategies are free and can be found here and here.. Did you happen to know about these resources?

I will credit each writer as and when I share their suggestions. Please note that the free resource is so expansive that it was pushing this post into a high count of 4000 words, so I had to break it down into a couple of issues. To keep ideas and suggestions somewhat organised, I used a good old listicle.

Let’s get into it.

Substack, to no surprise, has its own great resource of interviews with some of the most successful writers here on Substack. By experimenting with different types of content and creating generous and loving communities around their work, they were able to generate growth to the level that now pays for their groceries and bills.

Bookmarked #1: When the traditional way rejects you, you find your own way on Substack.

“I literally had a lightbulb moment one day in early December 2020 where I thought, “What if I turned that book proposal that got rejected last year into a paid newsletter?” I had considered self-publishing a cookbook, but I just wasn’t excited by the idea. A paid newsletter felt fresh and exciting. I hired someone to design my logo, registered the Substack, and launched a couple weeks later!” says Caroline Chambers, who writes What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

Site note: when Caroline joined, she declared she had 11.5k free subscribers from Instagram and manually added email addresses to her mailing list. 3k subscribers switched to paid. On 30th April, when I am writing this, she has over 300k subscribers.

When she was prompted by this question: How do you remind readers that they can subscribe for more paid content?

She responded with this strategy tactic:

“When I send the unpaid newsletter on the first Sunday of every month, I usually run a promotion like “summer sale” or “Valentine’s sale.” I get tons of new subscribers every time I run a sale.

My paid newsletter has a header that I switch between a message like, “If you’re receiving this and you’re not yet a paid subscriber, consider joining to receive a new recipe each week,” and “Need a unique gift for someone? Send ‘em a subscription to my newsletter!”

She also suggests celebrating milestones. She celebrated with readers by offering a “who needs a publisher?!” discount and got 99 new paying subscribers in about 12 hours for just $5 less than the normal annual price.

Bookmarked #2: Emphasise the impact of your work

Judd Legum, who writes Popular Information. He’s grown his email list to 153,000+ and converted 5-10% to paying supporters.

This is his advice on promotion:

“To grow your newsletter, you have to promote your newsletter. And that never stops. The most effective pitches involve emphasising the impact of the work and the importance of accountability journalism.“

Bookmarked #3: Don’t use Substack-generated call to actions

“Match your call to action with the content of the day. Communicate to readers why their support is important and relevant in the moment.“

Bookmarked #4: Aim to be original and unique (which is you, so add yourself into your work)

Michael Williams, who writes A Continuous Lean, shares these insights:

“Set manageable goals and just focus on creating something special. I think you can take all of the growth advice and do everything right and it won't matter if you aren't doing something unique. I would say 80 percent of your time should be spent on telling great stories and the other 20 percent on running the newsletter.“

Bookmarked #5: You never know who is reading.

Polina Pompliano, who writes The Profile, drew her strategy from a quote by David Perell: "Every article is a serendipity vehicle." You never know whose eyes your work will land in front of. The only thing you can control is taking that extra step of sending it to/tagging the right people in hopes of maximising your luck.”

She also provides a great tip on not falling under the pressure of producing more—what the internet conditioned us to do, more and more content. Instead, she suggests:

“There will be temptations to diversify and do more. Double down on the thing you have time and resources for. Consider diversifying when you can be consistent.”

I personally like the idea of using a cadence that suits you. If, because of the time strains, you can write one essay a month because of your other commitments, write once a month. No one sets the rules. Only you do. It’s your newsletter.

Bookmarked #6: It’s impossible to predict what will resonate.

Jonathan Nunn, who edits and writes for Vittles, has grown the U.K.-based publication's subscriber list to more than 21,000.

He explains in the growth series that controversy has brought in the highest jump in subscribers.

“some of the pieces of writing I’m most proud of and have taken the most thought and care, have not led to any subscriber increases—which is fine.”

As a consolation, he continues:

“Do the writing you love—after all, isn’t that the whole point of having your own newsletter?

Some people can grow their publications by offering something consistent each week, but I’ve learnt from talking to people that what they value most about the paid newsletter is that the topic seems completely (albeit consistently) unpredictable. Do the writing you love. Controversy may capture eyeballs, but running your own Substack means that you can pursue the writing that you feel is worth doing. The right readers will take notice.”

Bookmarked #7: You don’t need some ‘out of this world’ greatest idea to add value to your readers.

Elizabeth Held, who writes What to Read If, has grown her readership to 9k since being featured in the growth series, and one of them is me. Her newsletter is genius.

“My goal is to help people cut through the noise and find the books they actually want to read—whether that’s a memoir, a mystery, or a romance. Each week, I provide subscribers with three book picks based on the news, pop culture, reader requests, and my own whims. I try to go beyond the bestseller lists and the books already earning buzz to highlight books readers may not have already heard of. I also make it a point to feature diverse writers and genres. “

I hundred perscent can get behind her belief here:

“It’s cheesy, but I’ve always thought there was a certain magic in reading the right book at the right time.“

So many books have landed in my hands at the right time and helped me unstuck. Other times, I read a book and just had to place it back on my bookshelf because I was not able to find the right idea to help me make a shift.

Bookmarked #8: There’s no one-size-fits-all. There just isn’t!

Elizabeth also shares the advice that most of us should bookmark and keep pinned next to our writing desks.

“I think the efficacy of all advice—including what I shared—varies greatly depending on the publication. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to growth. Experiment and find what works for you, your niche, and your audience.”

It is so tempting to follow so many ‘experts’ who, by all means, mean well, yet, writing the newsletter you meant to write is a deeply personal journey between you and your readers. What works for some may very well not work for you. That’s okay.

Bookmarked #9: Only use publishing schedule and tight deadlines if that is what works for you

Jessica DeFino, who writes beauty-critical publication The Unpublishable, shares her view on publishing schedules and tight deadlines:

“Why would I self-impose a hard schedule and deadlines when I don’t have to? I truly just go with the flow and write when inspiration strikes.“

As you know, I publish on the same day at the same time. Why? Because most well-intended advice says so. Before now, I’ve never had a newsletter, so I tend to listen to others more experienced in the area. However, I can also see Jessica’s point of view on this topic.

“I think the silently-agreed-upon “Tuesday morning newsletter” can backfire. I subscribe to so many newsletters, and so many of them send their posts on Tuesdays or Thursdays at 8 or 9 a.m. sharp. I end up reading fewer of these pieces, if only because a bunch of them pile up, whereas if I get something in the middle of a Wednesday or late afternoon on a Friday, it’s like … Oooh, a little treat. Let me take a break from working and read something”

Bookmarked #10: Be a little weird

“Don’t waste the incredible opportunity writing a newsletter offers by creating the same kind of content you would publish anywhere else. Readers respond to things that are fresh and new and maybe even a little weird!”

How did she get a little weird?

“My top posts of all time include a poem made up of lines from the beauty PR pitches I received that week, a line-by-line “close reading” of a skin-care brand’s launch announcement, and a half-baked rant including (badly) hand-drawn diagrams of the existential beauty paradigm as I see it.”

Bookmarked #11: Quality, quality, quality

Erik Hoel, who writes The Intrinsic Perspective, shares his view of the importance of quality balanced by the ability to take risks and experiment with topics and style.

“I spend a lot of time polishing each post, such that hopefully everyone reading feels it’s worth their time and they look forward to the next piece. I want people to feel the quality they’re getting rivals that of big think pieces in traditional media outlets, like The Atlantic, The New Yorker, or Aeon. But unlike those places, I can be idiosyncratic and take risks, in terms of both style and subject matter.”

Bookmarked #12: Think beyond personal cause

Glenn Loury, who writes an eponymous newsletter, shares how he started making a living from Substack,

“Through subscribing to my newsletter, I also offer an opportunity to do some good: we donate 10% of our proceeds to worthy grassroots causes through the Woodson Center.“

Bookmarked #13: More on providing value

Michael Fritzell, the author of Asian Century Stocks, shares his philosophy:

“My philosophy is that I should provide value first. Only after I’ve demonstrated value to readers do I ask for something back (a subscription).

I, in particular, like this viewpoint from Michael:

“I try to avoid making readers feel guilty for not subscribing because that will provide them with negative energy. Readers don’t owe me anything.”

As well as this fact:

“Most people won’t be interested in your Substack, and that’s okay.

Bookmarked #14: Do not hide your personality

My personal favourite bookmark comes from Nishant Jain, author of The SneakyArt Post

“The only unique value your Substack publication has is that it is yours. Do not hide your personality. Do not argue against your own ideas. There are no rules. Everyone who signs up to your work is ready to go on whatever ride you choose. Give yourself the permission to make bold creative decisions and make mistakes. Give yourself the room to course-correct when the need arises. And keep going. There is no other way that I know.”

Anne Byrn, author, cook, and baker—who writes Between the Layers offers similar suggestion

“ Your strength is your beat, your angle, and your voice. What is the skillset or knowledge that you uniquely offer that a fellow writer might not have access to?”

Bookmarked #15: You don’t have to create or offer more.

Jørgen Veisdal, who writes Privatdozent, shares the newsletter model, free to paid by using the archive; that’s particularly clever as it allows us not to get caught up in the pressure to create more. This insight is handy for those of us already strained for the time.

“My model: Every newsletter is free to receive and remains free to access via the website for seven days. After that point, it goes into the archive, which is exclusive to paid subscribers. Early subscribers benefit because they have the archive in their inbox and can always access it there. The incentive for new readers to go paid increases over time as the archive grows. Find a model that works for you. Play with the free preview feature. Experiment with what you offer your most devoted fans.”

In each new newsletter, Jørgen links to paid posts from the archive on related topics.

Bookmarked #16: “people don’t really know how they accomplished what they accomplished”

Noah Smith, who writes Noahpinion, found that he could get enough paid subscribers to blog for money without having to work another job!

He also shared why he still keeps majority of his posts free and explains more about his success in the post How to write a successful Substack.

“Someone told me that I should always be increasing my percentage of paid subscribers. That’s ridiculous. For a writer, reach and audience is much more important than squeezing a little more money out of the people who already read you. I still make a majority of my posts free to read.”

“Eddie Yoon, Nicolas Cole, and Christopher Lochhead, who write Category Pirates,” describe their newsletter exactly what I aspire the Bookmarked to be one day.

“Our readers don’t just experience one singular point of view of the world. They are exposed to ideas that can only be created at the magical intersection of different points of view.”

They also provide the bookmarked point number 17 which is worth highlighting and underlining over and over.

Bookmarked #17: “Great writing isn’t about “writing.” It’s about thinking”

“Great writing isn’t about “writing.” It’s about thinking. You could be the most talented writer on Planet Earth, but if what you are writing is regurgitated “thinking,” then you aren’t a great writer. You’re a replaceable writer (because that “thinking” exists in hundreds of other places). If you want to grow your Substack, don’t think about how to become a better writer. Think about how to think differently, and then communicate that different thinking to the people who will value it the most.”

Bookmarked #18: Collaborate and make friends

Anne Kadet, who writes CAFÉ ANNE, anchors the point we all yearn to hear about as people with small followings and past zero online presence. Anne shares that a lot of her success came from collaboration.

“I had no real following or mailing list to start with—I just emailed a link to my first issue to about 200 people, mostly friends and family. That won me my first 61 subscribers—including 16 paid. Things grew from there. You don’t need an established following to do well on Substack!”