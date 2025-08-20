Summer comes with a promise of great books and more time to read, at least more time than usual throughout the year. So, it’s easy to build up high expectations in terms of reading life.

Welcome back to the New in Nonfiction post, which is my favourite, as part of the post is my trip to the bookstores and browsing for what often ends up being hours.

Trip to the bookshop in Reading in July

Here are some of the books that caught my attention this summer

Simpson’s memoir was released in May, and I missed it. Until recently, when I was reading a collection of The Best American Essays 2022 by Alexander Chee, I flicked through the pages and landed on the essay titled: If You Ever Find Yourself by Erika J. Simpson. Once I had read her essay, I knew I would search for the books by E. Simpson. The essay was also published in The Audacity–one of my favourite Substacks.

I shortly shared this book with you at the start of August, in the post Read these books when you're short on time. In this collection of essays with the undeniably unmissable title, she writes about ambition, disappointment, and the love of books with a voice that is both biting and tender. Kreizman’s writing against a culture that glorifies the “right path,” the polished résumé, the illusion of constant upward motion. Her essays show how much of our ambition is shaped by what we think society expects of us.

Disclaimer, I am currently reading this book, so I cannot summarise it entirely; however, ‘How We Grow Up’ comes with the promise—understanding adolescence—that’s what appealed to me.

The transition to adulthood is defined by hormonal shifts that trigger puberty. Do you remember yours? Have you rebelled? Have you angered many? Felt entirely misunderstood most of the time?

Richtel, a health and science reporter at the New York Times, shares a groundbreaking investigation into adolescence, focusing on the brain and what science now understands about the brain’s activity in adolescence.

Richtel has spent two years reporting on the teenage mental-health crisis in the Inner Pandemic series, which inspired this book I am recommending today—‘How We Grow Up’ is a necessary read, fascinating so far, personally, for me it’s must read. I have a niece who is approaching adolescence, so I welcome any material that’ll help me understand her better.

On my wish list.

Here are some of the titles I added to my wish list.

Does either of these books interest you? Out of all titles, which one would you choose to read?

Additionally, I'm curious about what you have been reading this summer.