Patrick Kirby
Aug 20

"Apple in China" was my summer read. Fascinating to understand the dynamics within the business and McGees breakdown of the 55 billion a year they invested - four times the Chips Act and double the Marshall Plan

Jade Walker
Aug 20

Of these books, "The Headache" most interests me (long-time migraine sufferer).

This summer, I've enjoyed "The Carpool Detectives: A True Story of Four Moms, Two Bodies and One Mysterious Cold Case" by Chuck Hogan, "The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: The Mysterious Death of What's My Line TV Star and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen" by Mark Shaw, "The Secret History of the Rape Kit: A True Crime Story" by Pagan Kennedy and "18 Tiny Deaths: The Untold Story of Frances Glessner Lee and the Invention of Modern Forensics" by Bruce Goldfarb

