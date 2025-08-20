The books that caught my attention this summer
New releases in Nonfiction from July and August
Summer comes with a promise of great books and more time to read, at least more time than usual throughout the year. So, it’s easy to build up high expectations in terms of reading life.
Welcome back to the New in Nonfiction post, which is my favourite, as part of the post is my trip to the bookstores and browsing for what often ends up being hours.
Here are some of the books that caught my attention this summer
This Is Your Mother: A Memoir by Erika J Simpson
Simpson’s memoir was released in May, and I missed it. Until recently, when I was reading a collection of The Best American Essays 2022 by Alexander Chee, I flicked through the pages and landed on the essay titled: If You Ever Find Yourself by Erika J. Simpson. Once I had read her essay, I knew I would search for the books by E. Simpson. The essay was also published in The Audacity–one of my favourite Substacks.
I Want to Burn This Place Down: Essays Hardcover by Maris Kreizman
I shortly shared this book with you at the start of August, in the post Read these books when you're short on time. In this collection of essays with the undeniably unmissable title, she writes about ambition, disappointment, and the love of books with a voice that is both biting and tender. Kreizman’s writing against a culture that glorifies the “right path,” the polished résumé, the illusion of constant upward motion. Her essays show how much of our ambition is shaped by what we think society expects of us.
How We Grow Up: Understanding Adolescence by Matt Richtel
Disclaimer, I am currently reading this book, so I cannot summarise it entirely; however, ‘How We Grow Up’ comes with the promise—understanding adolescence—that’s what appealed to me.
The transition to adulthood is defined by hormonal shifts that trigger puberty. Do you remember yours? Have you rebelled? Have you angered many? Felt entirely misunderstood most of the time?
Richtel, a health and science reporter at the New York Times, shares a groundbreaking investigation into adolescence, focusing on the brain and what science now understands about the brain’s activity in adolescence.
Richtel has spent two years reporting on the teenage mental-health crisis in the Inner Pandemic series, which inspired this book I am recommending today—‘How We Grow Up’ is a necessary read, fascinating so far, personally, for me it’s must read. I have a niece who is approaching adolescence, so I welcome any material that’ll help me understand her better.
On my wish list.
Here are some of the titles I added to my wish list.
A Flower Travelled in My Blood Haley Cohen Gilliland (New release | Jul 2025)
Goliath’s Curse: The History and Future of Societal Collapse by Luke Kemp (New release | Jul 2025)
The Headache: The Science of a Most Confounding Affliction―and a Search for Relief by Tom Zeller Jr. (New release | Aug 2025)
The Boys in the Light - An Extraordinary World War II Story of Survival, Faith, and Brotherhood by Nina Willner (New release | Jul 2025)
Does either of these books interest you? Out of all titles, which one would you choose to read?
Additionally, I'm curious about what you have been reading this summer.
"Apple in China" was my summer read. Fascinating to understand the dynamics within the business and McGees breakdown of the 55 billion a year they invested - four times the Chips Act and double the Marshall Plan
Of these books, "The Headache" most interests me (long-time migraine sufferer).
This summer, I've enjoyed "The Carpool Detectives: A True Story of Four Moms, Two Bodies and One Mysterious Cold Case" by Chuck Hogan, "The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: The Mysterious Death of What's My Line TV Star and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen" by Mark Shaw, "The Secret History of the Rape Kit: A True Crime Story" by Pagan Kennedy and "18 Tiny Deaths: The Untold Story of Frances Glessner Lee and the Invention of Modern Forensics" by Bruce Goldfarb