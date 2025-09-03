As much as I enjoy the summer with its inviting illusion of additional rest, dipping feet in the high temperatures seaside, lying on the white sand of Cornwall with the good book of essays, September arrived fast. Pre-autumn time is my favourite season. Ever since I can remember, September and October were my favourite months. For the most part, because it’s ‘back to school’ time, with the varieties of pens and stationery discounted in the shop.

As the weather will worsen and will see more of the rain, it’s time to cossy up on the sofa after warm blanket with a good book. Here are the newly released books in September that caught my attention.

Five years since the pandemic, which changed the way we live and work, comes a book, released on 2nd September 2025, and it comes with a warning—another pandemic is coming.

Let’s be honest, this was always the case. The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating, killing millions of people around the world and leaving the global economy in shambles. If or when there’s another pandemic, it’ll cripple us even more.

That’s the reason the book stood out. The content is promising. It contains chapters such as Medical countermeasures, Surveillance, as well as Politics and Policy.

“Drawing on years of high-level research as well as cutting-edge analysis and an innovative hypothetical scenario threaded throughout.”

Don’t ask me why, but September and October seem an ideal time to read some true crime. I mean, I know why, it’s the anticipation of Halloween, I guess, well, at least for me.

I am fascinated by how the FBI and even standard police approach their investigations. I do some investigative work in my daily job — less critical and less exciting. Nonetheless, the strategies and tactics used are always fascinating to me.

“Centring on the investigation of the gruesome John Smith murders that rocked the nation, Chasing Evil is a heart-stopping story of murder, justice, and finding help in unexpected places.”

Unfortunately, I did not have the opportunity to pursue higher education. I’ve always dreamed of attending big schools, such as Harvard, Oxford, and Cambridge (none of which are located in Slovakia), but that was mainly inspired by the TV series I was into at the time.

This book stood out because it reveals the behind-the-scenes aspects of the college president and how they approach leadership to withstand the outside pressures on higher education, from scandals to protests.

Peril and Promise offers two chapters I found especially interesting: Campus safety and mental health, as well as College Finances 101.

“Blending insights from social science with many years of experience as a college president at Spelman and Mount Holyoke Colleges, Beverly Daniel Tatum celebrates the power of leadership to make higher education a force for good.”

It is not an obsession, but rather a fascination I have with books and documentaries related to World War II.

This book comes with a big promise of it all: Love, betrayal, and a secret war. It’s the (by now) untold story of two elite agents, one Canadian, one British, who became one of the most decorated couples of WWII. She’s British, he’s a French-Canadian and somehow the war brought them together.

Reconstructed from hours of unpublished interviews and hundreds of archival and personal documents, it’s the story of the ravaging costs of war.

“But more than anything, The War We Won Apart is a story about love: two secret agents who were supposed to land in enemy territory together, but were fated to fight the war apart.”

Released not in September but in mid-August, this is a rather fitting book for the topic of this month: Conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Can these two countries be mentioned, discussed and learned about without mentioning: Nuclear power ?

The description for this book asks an important question: What if everything you think you know about nuclear is wrong?

The truth of the matter is, I don’t know much about Nuclear power apart from the standard knowledge picked up from documentaries mostly: explosions, bombs, Chernobyl, hazmat suits, radioactive fallout…

This book, a mix of humour, sass, and deep research, offers the flipside view, Isabelle Boemeke’s attempt to break the fear and misinformation surrounding this technology and shows how the actual science tells a different story.

“It turns out that nuclear-generated electricity—nuclear electricity—is our best option for ensuring the future of the planet.”

Does either of these books interest you? Out of all titles, which one would you choose to read?

Additionally, I'm curious about what you’re planning to be reading this September?

If you enjoy this newsletter, please consider upgrading to paid.