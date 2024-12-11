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SuddenlyJamie's avatar
SuddenlyJamie
Dec 11, 2024

As so often happens, you have once again served up a fabulous tidbit of insight that perfectly complements something I’m writing. So, thank you for that! And thank you also for such a great series of behind-the-scenes interviews, AND for inviting me to be among those to answer your fabulous questionnaire. I’m excited to see that I missed a couple, and now can catch up! Wishing you all the best of the season and hoping we get to have some more fun together in 2025!

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Lucy Squire's avatar
Lucy Squire
Dec 11, 2024

I know this wasn't exactly the point of this post but I hadn't heard the phrase "arrival fallacy" before and it's a good one! Perfectly describes what it is. And thanks for the book recommendations; I already have something like 10 books on my Christmas list but a few more can't hurt right?!

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