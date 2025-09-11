Serhii Plokhy, a leading Ukrainian historian and professor at Harvard, sets out to tell the sweeping history of Ukraine—from the earliest settlers and the arrival of the Vikings, through the Mongol invasions, the Polish-Lithuanian and Austro-Hungarian influences, the Soviet era, up to its independence.

The Gates of Europe by Serhii Plokhy

Plokhy’s framing of Ukraine as “the gate” (or gateway) of Europe is distinctive, yet, after reading numerous books on the topic, it is also on point. Over the centuries, Ukraine's position on the map as a crossroad meant invasions, trade, migration and a link between East and West.

I’d recommend this book if you’re interested in learning the history of Ukraine.