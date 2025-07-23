The Gray Lady Winked by Ashley Rindsberg

This Week’s Read

The Gray Lady Winked: How the New York Times's Misreporting, Distortions and Fabrications Radically Alter History by Ashley Rindsberg

“Look at journalism with a fresh perspective—one that does not cast various institutions or reporters in black-and-white, good-or-bad narratives but takes as its starting point the idea that, as with everything else in life, the field of journalism is characterised by shades of gray.”

Rindsberg, an investigative writer, explains that the seed for this book was planted when he stumbled upon a footnote in William Shirer’s famed The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich. In the footnote, “Shirer mentioned that on the eve of the outbreak of the Second World War, the New York Times reported that Poland had invaded Germany”.

Throughout, he argues that some of its most trusted reporting has shaped history in misleading ways by revisiting key moments—from World War II to modern conflicts—showing how errors, blind spots, and narrative choices rippled far beyond the newsroom.

“No institution is perfect. No human being is free from error. In some ways, error makes us human.”

Rindsberg’s book is not about media critique; its aim is to answer difficult questions: Who determines the truth? How do we know when it’s true? Does it even matter? Can my truth be different from your truth? And what happens if it is? As well as, what is fake news? What is the truth? And how do we know?

It reads as both history and provocation, asking us to look harder at who writes the first draft of truth. “The Gray Lady,” Rindsberg suggests, “has never been as impartial as we hoped.”

Rindsberg concludes the book with this last paragraph and a worthy reminder that

“Our history is shared and our humanity is shared with it. To believe that the truth is “mine” is to believe it does not exist. But it does. And this is where each of us bears a responsibility that grows more important every day. Just as we have a responsibility to safeguard our environment, our neighborhoods, and our communities, we have a responsibility to safeguard truth and history so they will be shared resources for generations to come, and not the purview of a small subset of special interests looking to make far too much of the present.”

