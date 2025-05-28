Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander Lovell, PhD's avatar
Alexander Lovell, PhD
May 28

I have a box in my closet filled with old journals and notebooks, much like your files. Every now and then, I’ll pull them out and flip through the pages, and it's like looking at a stranger. I'll find the big dreams written out in earnest, with such conviction. Then I wonder, what happened to that person? Where did those dreams go? Your article reminds me that those dreams aren't necessarily lost. They might just be waiting for the right moment to resurface, or maybe they have already shaped me in ways I don’t realize.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
Donna Smith's avatar
Donna Smith
May 28

I can completely relate to finding what we need in books and when we find those books years later, realizing we have moved on. The books become a progress marker in the journey of creating our lives. During my career, I also sought solace in bookshops, because simply browsing the aisles provided a much-needed calming contrast to work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture