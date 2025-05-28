Recently, I’ve been going through my old files to declutter and make some more space—the activities we do in our homes, with our computers, and even in our minds.

When I first started working as a manager a decade ago, I had no idea what a good manager was meant to be, but I aspired to be one. I was determined to learn as much as I could and to be positive in spite of my mind's negative tendencies.

What did I do? I took a few trips to the local bookstore after work and picked up book after book on management, leadership, personal development, time management, and project management. I was not worried about any challenge I faced at work; I knew I would find the answer. I was committed. My commitment paid off.

One of the first books, and one that I once held dear and treasured, was The Magic of Thinking Big by David J Schwartz. This book opened up possibilities for me I never knew I had; I never knew I could have. It probably led me to have some out-of-this-world crazy ass dreams that I never realised, such as writing my own book or giving a speech at a TED talk, yet it did give me confidence and reignited my passion for reading and personal development.

These days, I rarely read personal development books. I’ve moved on. But as I was decluttering my files, I found notes from the book I kept reading every morning on the bus journey to my (then) new job. It helped me get into a “go get your big goals dream” mindset.

So, I thought I’d share a short bookmarked ideas from that book with you here today. Who knows, maybe you’re facing a challenge, such as starting a new job, changing jobs, or tackling a problem you’re unsure how to solve.

All in all, I hope it helps.

Do you have a dream? If you could do anything you wanted to do and have everything you ever wanted, do you know what it would be? Think about that. See if you can form a mental image of your ideal life. And then answer this question: what’s stopping you? If you can dream it, why aren’t you doing it? This is the magic of thinking big. NO MATTER WHO YOU ARE, WHAT YOU ARE, OR WHERE YOU ARE RIGHT NOW, YOU CAN START THINKING BIG.

Do any of the lines I shared hold the same magical power for me now? Not really. I’ve moved on. Over the past decade, a great deal has changed for me. Yet, I came across the book at the time I needed it most. It helped back then. Maybe it’ll do the same for you now.

PS: I dropped the ball last week. Instead of publishing on Wednesday, I published the article on Saturday. I also published it without sending out the email. To my defence, it’s been tough weeks. I worked extra back-to-back and lost track of time.

If you are interested in revisiting what I published, here it is:

What I am reading in 2025 Jana · May 17 As soon as I compiled the reading list, I thought to myself, "This is an ambitious list. It’s probably pretty unachievable to read all of these books in a year." Read full story

Instead of setting big goals for myself this year, I compiled an ambitious reading list. It gives you an idea of the types of books that will be covered here on Bookmarked this year.

Thank you for reading and being here with me.

Until next week,

Jana