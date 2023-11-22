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Jack Watson's avatar
Jack Watson
Feb 19, 2024

This really has got me thinking a lot about ‘multi-tasking’. I attempt it a lot but I see so much sense in what you say. Is there anything we can do at the same time? I don’t know anymore 😂

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1 reply by Jana
Yan-Min Siau's avatar
Yan-Min Siau
Jan 26, 2024

What an enjoyable read! I wholeheartedly agree that multi-tasking is essentially task-switching, and it's nearly impossible to focus effectively on multiple tasks at once.

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