Neural Foundry
5h

Fantastic piece on thin-slicing and unconscious judgement. The Abbie Conant story really drives home how much weight bias carries in those split-second assesments. I've caught myself making similar snap calls at work when evaluating candiates, and it's uncomfortable to realize how much context the brain fills in before conscious thought even kicks in. Really brings the IAT findings into sharp focus.

