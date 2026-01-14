Currently Reading

Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking by Malcolm Gladwell

Some books take weeks. Blink asks for a Saturday.

It seems like a book about intuition, or thinking without thinking, but Gladwell is really exploring something more uncomfortable: how deeply social bias shapes our snap judgments, and how often we follow it without realising.

You don’t finish Blink unchanged. Once you see how first impressions work, you start noticing them everywhere. Gladwell shares stories from hiring, leadership, medicine, and music.

The story that stayed with me longest is the one Gladwell returns to at the end: blind auditions and Abbie Conant.

The tale takes us to 1980, the Royal Opera of Turin. Abbie Conant, the Italian, playing trombone applied for various job openings within orchestras throughout Europe. She got one response. The Munich Philharmonic Orchestra invited her for an audition. Thirty three candidates played for the selection committee from behind the screen. Once Abbie completed her audition, the Philharmonic’s music director, Sergiu Celibidache shouted out: “That’s who we want!”.

It is the kind of tale you read that warms your heart, the one with a happy ending, where the main protagonist persists, works hard at their craft until one day, many years later, after countless rejections, finally gets to realise their dreams. Or is it?

When Conant stepped in front of the selection committee from behind the screen, instead of applause, she triggered disappointment. The committee expected to see Herr, not Frau.

Here in the land “where classical music was born”, the selection committee had a strong sense of “how music ought to be played—and about who ought to play music.”

There were two more rounds of auditions. Connant successfully completed both and got the lead trombone player role. And this was the beginning of the years-long battles between Abbie Conant and the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra. After a year of playing as first trombonist, she got demoted to second trombone with simple reasons: “We need a man for the solo trombone.”

Eight years of fighting persisted until she was finally reinstated as first trombone. Then the ‘pay’ battles began as the orchestra refused to pay her on par with her male colleagues. Eventually she won this battle too.

The screen worked because it took away the story we tell ourselves about who looks like a leader, a virtuoso, or a first trombone.

That tension, between what we see right away and what we should see, is at the heart of Blink which brings me to the bookmarks I’m keeping.

Bookmarks I’m keeping

Fast decisions aren’t the problem. Unexamined ones are.

Gladwell’s first point is simple: quick decisions can be just as good as slow ones. The real risk isn’t speed, but not seeing things clearly.

Thin-slicing is powerful and fragile.

Our unconscious can pick up patterns from small bits of information. That’s how a doctor senses trouble or someone hears disrespect in a voice. But this same skill also spreads bias just as easily.

Tone matters.

One study in Blink looks at Wendy Levinson’s recordings of hundreds of conversations between doctors and patients. Half of the doctors had never been sued, while the other half had been sued at least twice. Surgeons who had not been sued spent more time with each patient, averaging 18.3 minutes, compared to 15 minutes for those who had been sued.

Surgeons who were never sued didn’t explain more. They listened better, sounded warmer, and laughed more. The difference was in how they made people feel, not in the information they shared.

What we want to believe and what we do believe often disagree.

Over the past few years, psychologists have begun to examine the role of unconscious, or implicit, associations in shaping our beliefs and behaviour. Much of their work has focussed on a fascinating tool called the Implicit Association Test (IAT).

The IAT reveals something unsettling: many people who consciously reject racism still carry unconscious bias. Our attitudes towards things like race and gender operate on two levels.

Gladwell also shares data that I found interesting, especially about how many top company leaders are tall. For the last two years, I’ve believed that you need to be tall to become a shift manager where I work. Reading Blink made me feel like this belief might actually be true.

Gladwell writes: “some people look like they sound better than they actually sound, because they look confident and have a good posture.”

We confuse information with understanding.

Gladwell points out that people often feel frustrated by having too much information, which can actually make it harder to understand things. We sometimes mistake having lots of data for truly understanding a situation. Being flooded with information doesn’t help us make better decisions—sometimes knowing less, but understanding it well, is more valuable than knowing a lot but feeling overwhelmed.

We are not helpless in the face of our first impressions.

Gladwell explains that even if our biases come from deep within our minds, they aren’t out of our control. Just because we aren’t aware of them doesn’t mean we can’t change them. Our snap judgments are shaped by our environment and experiences, so if we change what we experience, we can change our first impressions. For example, if someone wants to have better instincts around people from different backgrounds, it’s not enough to simply wish for it—they need to spend real time getting to know those people and their culture. The more familiar we become, the less likely our first impressions will be unfair. Gladwell’s point is that we need to take our rapid judgments seriously, because they have real effects in our lives. It’s up to us to actively shape and manage them.

So should we trust our instincts, or should we consciously think things through?

Blink isn’t telling us to solely trust our intuition. Blink isn’t telling us to distrust intuition. The author answers this question as such:

“the truth is that this is not a question that I — or anyone else, for that matter — can answer definitively. It’s just too complicated. The best we can do, I think, is try to puzzle out the right mix of conscious and unconscious analysis on a case-by-case basis.”

There are some situations where the mind needs a little help. There are also times when instinct works better, and more data could actually get in the way. Screens, systems, and structures help protect our decisions from our worst instincts while keeping the best ones.

A sharp, unsettling, still-relevant way to start the year.

