Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jana's avatar
Jana
Aug 20

I am glad, Henny! I am sure you will enjoy it. It's one of those books, at least for me, that I'll keep returning to

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Henny Hiemenz's avatar
Henny Hiemenz
Jul 16

Added to my list!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture