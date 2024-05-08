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Karen Cherry's avatar
Karen Cherry
May 10, 2024

Oh I love a time audit! I use them to keep myself on track, and colour-code so I know if I am spending enough time on productive activities or just email in-boxing all week.

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1 reply by Jana
Cherie Lee's avatar
Cherie Lee
May 8, 2024

Thanks, Jana! It doesn't sound like fun, but it does sound like something I would benefit from. I'll consider this.

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