I feel like giving up. Most days, not every day, but there are moments when giving up seems a valid option to consider.

Sometimes, I let my mind wonder what it would be like to have nothing extra to do and have all the free time to do whatever feels right at that moment. Have a nap after work, take a walk or stare at the ceiling and not feel guilty about ‘wasting time’.

Or when I get asked: Do you want to go on a trip to London on Friday for an F.R.I.E.N.D.S. experience and visit some bookstores?

I would not need to go through the following rollercoaster in my mind: Check my calendar. Prewrite notes for that weekend. Check my publishing schedule to make sure I have an article drafted. I can do editing on Saturday and Sunday. All these thoughts swirled around my mind before I answered, and then I spent most of Friday thinking about my angle for the article rather than enjoying sightseeing for one whole day.

Writing my publication is entwined with highs and lows. It might be the same for you. When you started the project, it was your publication—no doubt—you were filled with excitement, optimism, and hope for the future and what it can bring now you have an outlet to publish your writing.

You no longer depend on any other outlet to publish your work. It all boils down to your publishing schedule, the muse strikes, and your interest in writing about any topic you desire.

Yet, a high-achiever, goal-oriented person like you runs into obstacles. In any pursuit, obstacles are inevitable.

There’s more to the writing than one first begins to understand. There’s a whole art to writing and then resisting and editing, for sure. It’s a craft. But it is not the craft of writing I want to talk to you about.

Not in the slightest. It’s the mental work that often is not discussed. The mental challenges writers face are not getting as much air time when they’re pursuing writing. Yes, you get warned about the rejection letters, for which you might as well get a brand new IKEA drawer—bigger, better. There’ll be thousands of rejection letters coming your way—they say.

Yet, the rejection is not the only obstacle to overcome.

According to Seth Godin’s book, The Dip, there are systems in place which count on you to quit. As he writes, “Most people quit, but they don’t quit successfully.”

“They quit in their quest to be the best in the world because the cost just seems too high.”—Seth Godin

There are times when you need to push a bit longer. Knowing when to quit and start something new, knowing when to stick with it and push for a bit longer, and telling the difference is a whole new type of challenge.

Godin differentiates between quitting something because it’s not worth it and quitting too soon because it’s hard. Your challenge is figuring out whether quitting is right for you or if you need to persist a little longer.

“Quitting is often a great strategy, a smart way to manage your life. Sometimes, though, quitting is exactly the wrong thing to do.”—Seth Godin

In her book Quit, Annie Duke explains that sunk costs and ego often keep us in things longer than we should be. Strategic quitting is a skill. This is a counterpoint to Godin’s The Dip. How do you know if you’re quitting for the right reasons?

"The hardest thing about quitting is knowing when to do it."—Annie Duke

Duke argues that quitting one thing can free up energy for something more worthwhile. If writing truly stops bringing you joy and no longer aligns with your purpose, quitting might not be a failure—it might be a pivot to something better.

It’s 10 p.m. Tuesday. The dishes are done, the work emails have finally stopped, and I want to collapse on the sofa. But there’s a blank page staring back at me and a nagging voice reminding me why I started this newsletter in the first place.

Only now does my publishing schedule seem unachievable. They say consistency is vital, yet after a year of consistent publishing, it seems increasingly unrealistic and unachievable.

The life commitments don’t stop or magically rearrange themselves just because you want to write and publish your own work. Yet, the self-imposed deadlines take the joy out of this creative guest.

Doubt, procrastination, and fear are all forms of Resistance. In the book The War of Art, Steven Pressfield describes Resistance as the invisible force that tries to stop creative work.

If you’re like me, when you're staring at the blank page at 10 p.m. and questioning why you do this, Resistance is at play.

"Resistance will tell you anything to keep you from doing your work. It will perjure, fabricate; it will seduce, bully, cajole. Resistance will assume any form, if that's what it takes to deceive you. It will reason with you like a lawyer or jam a nine-millimeter in your face like a stickup man. Resistance will pledge anything to get a deal, then double-cross you as soon as your back is turned. If you take Resistance at its word, you deserve everything you get. Resistance will not be reasoned with. It is always lying and always full of shit." —Steven Pressfield

Your struggles with self-imposed deadlines and motivation are exactly what separates the pros from the amateurs. A professional keeps going, no matter how hard it gets. An amateur quits when things feel tough. And this is good advice until it isn’t.

Over the past year, I’ve interviewed some amazingly talented writers who, like me, are on the quest of publishing their own newsletters, magazines, and publications. I ask the same set of questions each, not because I lack the ideas to come up with new questions but because I am desperately nosy to find out how they make it work.

Having the side project is a massive time strain. Life did not stop because you came up with a giant personal goal. Life has to fall into place around it, or often, the other way around; the project must find the gaps around your life responsibilities and commitments.

It is the only way. Well, there’s another one—something has to go. And it’s those feelings that bring about the desire to quit what I will be dissecting and finding solutions for over the upcoming chapters. It’s ambitious, for sure.

There’s a moment every week when I question why I’m doing this at all. The subscriber numbers aren’t climbing as fast as I hoped, and my inner critic whispers, 'Maybe you’re not cut out for this.'

That’s precisely when The Dip comes to mind.

“Many professions and many marketplaces profit from quitters—society assumes you’re going to quit. In fact, businesses and organisations count on it.”

Let that sink in.

If the world, ‘the system’, counts on you to quit, all of the extra troubling hurdles you bring onto yourself, such as self-doubt, insecurities, and questioning your own abilities, what chance do you stand? Let me ask you again: What chance do you stand?

"Almost all good writing begins with terrible first efforts. You need to start somewhere." —Anne Lamott

In her beautifully written and funny book Bird by Bird, Anne Lamott emphasises that writing is messy, and most first drafts are terrible. (It’s not a coincidence, I called this series ‘Drafts’). First drafts, even if they are a thousand drafts, may be terrible. Yet, persisting through the rough drafts may eventually lead to some excellent writing. (That is the hope).

Writing the terrible drafts is part of the Dip, on which Seth Godin wrote the whole book. It might be the system that counts on you to quit. Everyone can’t be a great writer, or can they?

Persisting through the rough drafts makes it so much more complex. You started your own publication. All you want is success in return. Yet, there’s very little engagement when you put your work out. There’s very little reward. Do you keep going? It’s only a matter of time before the first signs of burnout will show up. Do you keep going?

Anne Lamott talks about how the best writing happens when you stop trying to impress and focus on what matters to you. When subscriber numbers aren’t growing as fast as you hoped, this concept could be a reminder to focus on the why behind your writing. As a result, this reminder could help you stick and persist through the Dip.

I know what you’re thinking, “remind yourself of your why; this is nothing new”. I get it. It isn’t a brand-new concept; in fact, it’s an old concept. Simon Sinek wrote the whole book on the importance of having your Why.

Let's say you’ve repeatedly reminded yourself of your why for years. What if you invest all the time, effort, and energy, and it’ll be all in vain?

In the book Big Magic, Elizabeth Gilbert argues that creative work requires coexisting with fear rather than trying to eliminate it. The fear of failure, the fear of stagnation, the fear that no one cares—it all shows up in The Dip. But what if you just kept writing anyway?

“You can measure your worth by your dedication to your path, not by your successes or failures.” —Elizabeth Gilbert

Gilbert reminds us that creative work should feel like play, not just work. Losing the initial joy of writing, especially as you move through the Dip, may cause frustration with consistency and deadlines. How can you reconnect with the fun?

Are you even more confused than you were when you started reading this chapter? The key question for you is whether quitting would lead to something better or if persistence will push through the tough times toward meaningful progress.

I've said it a few times: I’d rather fail as a writer than climb the management career ladder successfully. But that’s just me. Where do you stand?



