Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mack Collier's avatar
Mack Collier
Feb 26

Hi Jana, love this! You are absolutely right about the time constraints of maintaining a Substack. And let’s be honest: The more time you can put into it, in theory, the faster it will grow. But knowing that can actually add to the stress if you don’t have as much time to devote to writing here as you would like.

I think a solution is to make sure your focus is on a topic that you absolutely love. I also think a lot of writers start out down a path with their substack, then eventually want to change, but feel like they ‘owe’ it to their readers to stay the course.

IMO what you ‘owe’ your readers is to give them your best work. And if your best work means changing your focus, then do it! I would much rather read a substack from someone who is truly passionate about a topic I have no interest in, than read a substack about a topic I love, writing by someone who doesn’t love that topic.

Passionate writing is highly seductive. I would advise anyone struggling with motivation for their substack to revisit your focus and make sure it’s aligned with your heart. Will be waiting for Chapter 3!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jana and others
Sarah Crowne's avatar
Sarah Crowne
Feb 26

I love this. Such wise words. Thanks for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jana
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture