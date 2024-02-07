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The Learning Curve
Feb 8, 2024

I'm digging this new direction! Looking forward to coming posts.

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1 reply by Jana
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Jason
Feb 7, 2024

My focus for this week is to just relax. I have been working 2 jobs since October and finally dropped back down to one. I took the week off to have a break from the 6 day weeks.

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