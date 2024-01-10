Time Anxiety by Chris Guillebeau

This Week’s Read

Time Anxiety: The Illusion of Urgency and a Better Way to Live by Chris Guillebeau

In his latest book, Guillebeau, author of multiple books, examines the pervasive feeling that we’re always running out of time.

“This is a book for people who worry about time running out. It’s for those who feel like there’s never enough time for the things that matter, who fear they’re too late for something important in their life, and who sense there’s something they should be doing right now—but aren’t sre what it is. I call this experience time anxiety.”

Rather than accepting the rush as inevitable, he challenges the cultural myths that fuel our urgency and offers practical ways to reclaim calm and presence.

“To save time and feel greatly relieved, stop trying to finish everything. There’s a lot of good stuff out there—don’t give too much time to anything that doesn’t feel worth it anymore, even if you’ve already started it.”

Time anxiety is a complex mix of psychology, personal stories, as well as cultural critique. The book reveals how time anxiety distorts our priorities and well-being. ‘What is enough for today? What is enough for this project? What is enough to fulfil the commitment?’ Time anxiety is filled with the type of questions that will leave you reconsidering. It's an invitation to slow down and rethink what truly matters.

Among many actionable tips, Guillebeau offers a new mantra that delivers two side benefits: first, you save time. The second benefit is the freedom to walk away from something.

Why continue reading any book you don’t enjoy? Especially if you have already grasped the great idea, you can expand on it further without needing to read the rest of the pages.

“Many things are perfectly fine if they’re ‘good enough’,” Guillebeau writes—a call to live without striving for perfection, less panic, and more ease.

My bookmarks from the book, Time Anxiety

