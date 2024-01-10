Bookmarked

Jason
Jan 10, 2024

I’m very excited to see your new class has been uploaded to Skillshare

I’ve just signed up and completed the first 2 modules

Finding it very insightful so far and glad to see it expands on the principles you have laid out in your most recent posts!

I often find myself keeping busy as opposed to being productive so will complete the project and look forward to your feedback

The Learning Curve
Jan 10, 2024

I loved the focus on impact and ditching the comparison to "busyness". It can be a tad more productive to do one single thing that moves the needle toward a goal than a dozen that don't mean much.

