Bookmarked

Bookmarked

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daria Diaz's avatar
Daria Diaz
Mar 7

I definitely tend toward perpetual striving. I do enjoy and cherish the micro joys of life, but I can do better. I can really relate to the subscribers aspect you mentioned. I've experienced tremendous growth recently, which I've appreciated and celebrated, but then I think, I want to do better. Thanks for a great post and review of this book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Lovell, PhD's avatar
Alexander Lovell, PhD
Mar 6

Hahaha, I mean, I definitely struggle with this. That is why this year I'm trying to focus on "delight," which does feel a bit similar to the ordinary joys. I will have to pick up a copy of the book! Thank you for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jana and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bookmarked
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture