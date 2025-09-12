Mikhail Zygar, a Russian dissident journalist, is often referred to as the last Russian journalist, exiled from Russia for spreading fake news, or something in that sense.

War and Punishment by Mikhail Zygar

Zygar argues that culture—stories, myths, literature, education, religious imagery—is central: it builds identity, shapes what people believe possible, what traumas they carry, and what enemies they imagine. Which is so true, and it brings us to the idea that it’s so crucial to challenge what you believe and what you’re told, instead of researching, looking into the topic and making your own judgement. That’s very much key Bookmarked ideology.

He explains that the Russian “imperial myth” about Ukraine (that it is not really a separate entity, or that its history is always part of Russia) has been reproduced through writers, historians, popular culture, schooling, and even churchly traditions. This, as he calls it, ‘imperial myth’ is what I kept coming across researching this conflict and the history of both countries.

These cultural forces made aggression feel natural, even inevitable, for many Russians. You often find claims that Russians were brainwashed into thinking that Ukraine will welcome them once the invasion starts.

And resistance in Ukraine is likewise cultural—through language, memory of repression, literature, civic institutions—which sustains not only political independence but psychological survival.

It also suggests that personal responsibility is not just about actions but about recognising how much one may be living within myth, and finding the courage to question it. In a larger sense, it’s about becoming less complicit in injustice—even when we are not the leading actors—by refusing myths that dehumanise others.

Ultimately, examining the stories we’ve inherited, the assumptions that seem “just the way things are,” should be questioned. I’ve learned that during my research into Czechoslovakia’s history. The information I came across differs, in some cases, significantly from what I was once taught at school.

An interesting read. Whether you decide to read this book or not, I am including the link to the interview with the author in The Washington Post—I highly recommend it.