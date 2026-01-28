I happened to visit Nottingham for the first time this December. First impressions were that I could see myself moving here. Of course I won’t, but Nottingham is a large city with plenty of bookshops to visit, which I did. Often, hours pass easily whilst I pick up book after book, flick through the pages, and read the summary on the back cover, whilst my man sits patiently in the reading area or hunts for the title from my TBR list. New releases in nonfiction are always, ALWAYS my first and the longest stop at each bookstore I get to visit. So here are the three new releases I’ve picked up in Nottingham…

The other side of change: Finding strength and happiness in adversity by Maya Shankar

I’ve been waiting for the book on this topic ever since my own plans went rogue. It makes me sad to think I used to have a life planned out in 5 year-blocks. These days I am content if I have a minimum of plans.

It brings to mind the common sayings like “Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans” and “Plans are nothing; planning is everything.”

I used to have plans on everything, as if there was a guarantee it all falls right into my nightly colour coded blocks, now my calendar is empty and plans resemble long walks or the title of the book I am planning to spend the afternoon with.

“There are moments in each of our lives that seem to change everything. As our lives veer off course, it can feel like time is diving into a “before” and an “after”, cognitive scientists and podcast host Maya Shankar writes in a preface of her debut book—heavily inspired by her podcast, A Slight Change of Plans.

You can probably think of a handful of big life disruptions you had to endure over the course of your life.

With the focus on understanding people’s interior lives—what has shifted within them as they went through their changes come out the lessons and ‘survival kit’ on how to move on.

“What if we saw the hardest moments in our lives as a chance to reimagine ourselves, rather than as something to just endure?” — Shankar asks.

The Other Side of Change is an invitation to rethink the change, a guide to untangling the identities attached to those parts of our lives we lost.

I wish this book was written 20, 10 and 5 years ago, but it’s better now than ever I suppose. This book has so many bookmarks, and I’m only half way through reading it, so I will be returning to The Other Side of Change very soon in the whole post dedicated to it.

Currently, I’m watching a TV series on Prime The Man in the High Castle inspired by Philip K. Dick’s novel. It’s 1962, Germany dominates the eastern US and Japan controls the west. It’s a dystopian portrait of what the world would be like if Nazis and their alias won World War II. Interesting and of course, terrifying. What I am currently wathich probably explains my next two TBR choices.

Unknown enemy: The hidden Nazi force that built the third reich by Dr. Charles Dick

Unknown enemy is the harrowing true story of Organisation Todt, military engineering organisation in Nazi Germany that became notorious for using forced labour, to a small extent supplied from the concentration camps, prisoners of war but also Germans unfit to serve in the army. All were treated as slaves and many did not survive the war or the work. Title “unknown enemy” because the Organisation Todt largely managed to slip under the radar of war prosecutors after Germany’s defeat.

The traitors circle by Jonatan Freedland

On 10th September 1943, a small group of well connected friends met for a birthday party. The birthday party was merely a cover story. The true reason for the meeting was to discuss what should happen now Hitler is clearly losing the war.

What a group of friends did not realise was that amongst them was one informant, gathering details and information to then report to his notoriously ruthless Gestapo boss, Herbert Lange.

Within 18 months, every single birthday party attendee was either imprisoned or dead.

Those who dare to oppose the strong power, often end up paying a terrible price. The traitors circle is a historical book that reads like a thriller you can’t put down, each chapter leaves with a cliffhanger. Yet, the underlying theme and question of the book is this: How many of us would, given circumstances, have the courage to stand up, speak up and face the consequences that come with it?

Over the Christmas period I spend more time with my headphones on then with the book in hand. It’s just how I felt. I needed rest and I’m always obsessed with watching investigative work by journalists. As I was reading The New Yorker, I came across the podcast In the dark and that was me immersed in case after case the whole Christmas.

Currently reading

I binge-listened to the whole 6 seasons of the In the dark and now I am back with the book in my hand and headphones placed back in the case.

I am spending time with a book, Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee by Casey Cep, that looks at a true crime investigation into the Rev. Maxwell case—he was accused of killing five of his family members and was shot himself while standing trial for the murders. This is the book that Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird, spent years working on but never finished due to a mix of outside pressures and personal struggles.