Finally, it’s spring season. For the past month, I’ve been taking photos of early signs of spring (see my evidence below). Winter is, to me, the ideal season for cosying up and reading. Yet, just last week I started to embrace early morning walks with the strong coffee in the travel mug, sitting on the wooden bench near my flat and awaiting spring to arrive, with an occasional interruption by dog walkers or early morning joggers (Oh, how I wish I were both).

9:00 am, 5th March, I’m reading Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell, preparing my next ‘Currently reading’ post titled “precision, power, and the logic of bombing”

A tiny signs of spring

Then, after working two weeks back-to-back, I headed on a well-deserved couple of hours break to Reading to have some needed time well spent in the bookshop—and with that, I have a handful of new releases to share. Let’s begin with the memoir; it seems everyone talks about…

Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage by Belle Burden

Under normal circumstances, I would not think twice and walk right past the memoir about marriage. Ups and downs of relationships are too intimate to read about. With that said, this memoir kept appearing in my feed as more and more writers I follow kept picking and discussing it. “This is a story about a man so cold, he asks his soon-to-be ex-wife to make him a sandwich while he says goodbye to their children”, Maris Kreizman writes in volume 95 of her review newsletter. Now that’s transitive. Pandora Sykes post “This year’s viral memoir will make your blood boil”, I went on to search for the NYT Modern Love version: Was I Married to a Stranger? Then Vanity Fair’s book extract titled: Belle Burden Wrote a Viral “Modern Love” About Her Husband’s Betrayal was a decider for me—your husband is having an affair, and the woman he is having an affair with just tried to kill herself—it’s hitting too many curiosity/gossip taste buds. It’s explosive. I thought to myself, what the heck, I’m getting my eyes on somebody else's marriage this once.

A Hymn to Life: Shame Has to Change Sides by Gisèle Pelicot

How do you reconcile with the fact that you’ve been married for 49 years to a pervert and your pimp, whom you, until recently, did not know you had? After the recent trial, widely covered here on Substack (I’m including links below), but also in the newspapers across the world, 51 men were convicted. Gisèle Pelicot became a symbol of feminism, emerging with a renewed passion and reverence for living and for love.

To follow the trial was extremely infuriating, sort of tart for tart, where the accused justified their actions:‘when I was little I was abused by my father’; ‘I’ve been a victim myself’— being a victim isn’t a valid excuse. It is not the details of the trial and crimes themselves, it’s this question: How does one recover from such trauma, that curiosity led me to pick up the book from the shelf.

Two memoirs that will remind you that something most of us don’t want to admit: you can never truly trust anyone, not even those closest to you. Yet, us humans are resilient and adaptable, that’s how we survive.

Traversal by Maria Popova

If not for anything else, I’d get this book for the cover—just look at it—it’s jaw-dropping! Maria Popova is the writer behind one of the biggest newsletters, The Marginalian, and I have been following her work for some time now. First, with the book Figuring, I won’t miss Traversal.

Also on my ‘Read this spring time reading list’ are the following books —all for different reasons: Girls by Freya India and a couple of historical reads into Rasputin by Anthony Beevor and Stay Alive by Ian Buruma.