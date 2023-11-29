Welcome to this month's 'Favourite Reads'—carefully chosen books to make your coffee breaks more enjoyable. These aren’t just books to fill your shelves; they’re the kind that linger in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page.

Here are my Favourite Reads from November ‘23:

Focus: The Hidden Driver of Excellence by Daniel Goleman

At work, we're interrupted every 11 minutes, and it takes 25 minutes to regain deep focus. Goleman's research reveals how fragmented attention rewires our brains, making concentration increasingly tricky.

Read this if:

Your attention span feels shorter than a YouTube shorts

You mistake busy for productive

Singletasking: Get More Done—One Thing at a Time by Devora Zack

Zack's book shows why our attempts to do everything simultaneously are actually making us worse at everything.

Read this if:

Your brain feels like 37 browser tabs open simultaneously

You pride yourself on "handling multiple things at once"

You're ready to stop confusing motion with progress

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That’s my list, what is yours? You know me, I’m always eager to get good book recommendations. What have you been reading the past month?